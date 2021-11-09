Introducing the 16 Founding Channels/Writers in the Indie News Network!

Independent Media is expanding almost infinitely on a weekly basis, it seems. New channels, new platforms, new personalities are constantly emerging, taking advantage of the latest technology. As an independent content creator, it’s virtually impossible to keep up with it all! In that vein, a group of us have recognized & decided that collaborating creates multiple opportunities, and combining our efforts can make us all better.

We’re excited and proud to introduce you to the founding channels, people & writers collaborating to form the Indie News Network. Each member already has their own established channels, shows, content and fans, which they will retain, continuing to build & grow.

Each network member will be able to co-publish & co-stream to the network channels whenever they go live, or upload a new video, or publish a new article or a new podcast episode. Streamers can also use the network Substack to alert network email subscribers when they go live and share a link to Twitter with the stream embedded.

What do we all have in common? Lots! We are all relatively new to the indie content creation space - all started within the past 2 years, some more recent than that! We all believe in uncorrupted representation, we’re anti-imperialist, anti-monopolistic, anti-fascist. We all challenge narratives and have all seen that 20 multibillion-dollar owned media behemoths control 95% of what Americans see & hear - and went looking for the unbiased truth, free from the influence of big pharma, big banks, the military industrial complex & big tech.

We’re going to be doing regular exclusive network roundtables, frequency and day/time still TBD - stay tuned! We will also be launching other network exclusive mashups, collabs with other networks like Fred Hampton Leftists and the MCSC Network and new shows!

The plan, at first, is to have a presence on 9 platforms to start:

YouTube, Substack, Twitch, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Odysee, Rumble & Patreon

Links to all the Members’ Youtube Pages/Substacks (or Medium) & Twitter handles below (matching the order in the graphic):

Find links to all of the INN channels at http://indienews.network - please share this on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & everywhere else!