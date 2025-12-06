INN News #177 | ACT OF COURAGE?, NOT ANTI-ZIONIST?, AMERICA’S NEW WAR, MANUFACTURING CONSENT AGAIN!

Collin and Reef report on this week’s top stories:
The 70th Year Anniversary Of Rosa Parks Refusing To Give Up Her Bus Seat…But Was She The First To Do So?
Are Tucker Carlson And Candace Owens Truly Anti-Zionist?
The White House’s “New War” Against Venezuela
How The Mainstream Media Is Manufacturing Consent For Its Newest War
Co-Hosts:
Collin Radix-Carter
Find Collin’s links on his Linktree: https://linktr.ee/ogbonnacollin
Reef Breland
Find Reef’s links on his Linktree: https://linktr.ee/reefbreland
Show Credits:
Co-Hosts, Executive Producers & Artwork: Collin Radix-Carter & Reef Breland
Stream Engineer & Technical Consultant: Reef Breland
Visual Opening Credits: Golam Mortuza
Visual Closing Credits: Reef Breland
Opening Music: “Liberation Dub (Drezza Remix)”: DJ Joe Nice, LSN & Drezza
Closing Music: “Liberation Dub”: DJ Joe Nice & LSN
An Indie News Network Production
Articles Referenced:
ScheerPost: “70 Years Today Since Rosa Parks Sparked A Movement With One Act Of Courage.”
Mondoweiss: “Stop Calling Right-Wing Criticism Of Israel ‘Anti-Zionism.’” Written by Matt Seriff-Cullick.
ScheerPost: “No Quarter: The White House’s ‘New War’ Lets The President Kill First - And Pardon Drug Lords Later.” Written by Joshua Scheer.
Substack: “With Venezuela War On The Horizon, Mainstream Media Manufacturing Consent Goes Into Overdrive.” Written by The Dissident.
