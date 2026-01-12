INN News 180 | THE AXIS OF WESTERN IMPERIALISM, US ATTACKS VENEZUELA, With DJ Joe Nice

Tonight Collin and Reef connect with DJ Joe Nice!

We will discuss:

US Attacks Venezuela

The Truth Behind Trump Kidnapping Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro

Why Israel Is Pushing For Regime Change In Venezuela

Venezuela Suspends Trinidad & Tobago’s Gas Accord

How Trinidad Is Dangerously Dependent On The US

Should We Listen To Venezuelans?

How A Trinidadian Vendor Faces $19,000 In Traffic Fines

About DJ Joe Nice:

Born in the United Kingdom and raised in Baltimore, Maryland via Trinidadian parents, DJ Joe Nice is a world traveler, multinational citizen, DJ, father, humanitarian, entrepreneur, and activist. He has played music in 50 countries across 6 continents. His musical accomplishments include having multiple residencies in several cities, producing award-winning radio shows on SubFM, creating the first dubstep party in North America, DubWar, and starting a record label, GourmetBeats.



His humanitarian efforts include working with refugee resettlement agencies in multiple cities and program development for justice and equality in Baltimore. He channeled his musical, entrepreneurial, and humanitarian energies into higher education and earned a master’s degree in Nonprofit Management and Social Entrepreneurship from the University of Baltimore and a master’s degree in Intercultural Services in Healthcare from Wake Forest University.



Another extension of his activism is his new clothing line. DJ Joe Nice creates clothing with introspective imagery, original designs, and inspirational words. One could say the clothing is “merch with a message” and "clothing with a conscience" yet remains affordable, fashionable, sustainable, and socially conscious. The work never stops. The fight for humanity, freedom, equality, and survival continues.

Co-Hosts:

Show Credits:

Co-Hosts, Executive Producers & Artwork: Collin Radix-Carter & Reef Breland

Stream Engineer & Technical Consultant: Reef Breland

Visual Opening Credits: Golam Mortuza

Visual Closing Credits: Reef Breland

Opening Music: “Liberation Dub (Drezza Remix)”: DJ Joe Nice, LSN & Drezza

Closing Music: “Liberation Dub”: DJ Joe Nice & LSN

An Indie News Network Production

