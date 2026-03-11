INN News #187 | FROM THE HEART OF THE DUMPSTER FIRE, with Craig “Pasta” Jardula

Tonight Collin and Reef connect with Indie Media Award honoree Craig “Pasta” Jardula (https://x.com/@yopasta) to discuss current international news as well as his reporting on the ICE protests in Minneapolis, MN.

About Guest Craig “Pasta” Jardula:

Craig Pasta Jardula is an election integrity activist and a prominent figure in independent media. He co-hosts The Homeless Left and TruthWire, and was a co-creator of The Convo Couch, all of which discuss and analyze mainstream media narratives. His work often includes international election observation, where he shares insights and observations on the legitimacy of voting processes globally. Jardula’s platform, Pasta2Go, offers live streaming of his content, providing a refreshing and honest perspective on candidates and their campaigns.

You can find all of Pasta’s links on his Linktree: https://linktr.ee/pasta2goshow

Election Integrity Matters: https://www.givesendgo.com/electionintegritymatters

Co-Hosts:

Show Credits:

Co-Hosts, Executive Producers & Artwork: Collin Radix-Carter & Reef Breland

Stream Engineer & Technical Consultant: Reef Breland

Visual Opening Credits: Golam Mortuza

Visual Closing Credits: Reef Breland

Opening Music: “Liberation Dub (Drezza Remix)”: DJ Joe Nice, LSN & Drezza

Closing Music: “Liberation Dub”: DJ Joe Nice & LSN

An Indie News Network Production

