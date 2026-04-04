INN News #189 | WANTED: BLACK RADICALS, HAVANA SYNDROME, NO IMMINENT THREAT, PRAIRIELAND ANTIFA?

Collin and Reef report on this week’s top stories:
The Urgent Need Of The Black Radical Tradition
How The US Is Renewing Interest In Cuba In Regime Change Attempt
Joe Kent: Resigning In Protest, Or Does He Have Ulterior Motives?
How The Trump Administration Won Its First Antifa Terror Charge
Co-Hosts:
Collin Radix-Carter Collin (Ogbonna) Radix-Carter
Find Collin’s links on his Linktree: https://linktr.ee/ogbonnacollin
Reef Breland Reef Breland
Find Reef’s links on his Linktree: https://linktr.ee/reefbreland
Find all of INNs links at https://indienews.network
Show Credits:
Co-Hosts, Executive Producers & Artwork: Collin Radix-Carter & Reef Breland
Stream Engineer & Technical Consultant: Reef Breland
Visual Opening Credits: Golam Mortuza
Visual Closing Credits: Reef Breland
Opening Music: “Liberation Dub (Drezza Remix)”: DJ Joe Nice, LSN & Drezza
Closing Music: “Liberation Dub”: DJ Joe Nice & LSN
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Articles Referenced:
Black Agenda Report/Popular Resistance: “The Urgent Need Of The Black Radical Tradition.” Written by Margaret Kimberley.
MintPress News: “The Return Of ‘Havana Syndrome’ As Cuba Faces Renewed US Pressure Campaign.” Written by Alan MacLeod.
Substack: “Corporate News Media Is Whitewashing The US Suffocation Of Cuba.” Written by Arturo Dominguez. Arturo Dominguez
Common Dreams: “‘Iran Poses No Imminent Threat’: Trump’s Counterterrorism Director Resigns In Protest.” Written by Brett Wilkins.
Susbtack: “Joe Kent Has A Point About The Israeli Role In The Wars In Iraq And Syria.” Written by The Dissident. The Dissident
Unicorn Riot: “Nine Prairieland Defendants Found Guilty In First ‘Antifa’ Test Case.” Written by Sean Summers.
ScheerPost/Common Dreams: “‘Serious Threat To FIrst Amendment’ As Trump Admin WIns First Antifa Terror Charge.” Written by Olivia Rosane.
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