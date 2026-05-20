INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

INN News #196 | NOLA UNDERWATER?, DIRECT ACTION, WHITE THEFT OF BLACK RIGHTS, MORE ECOCIDE!

A recording from Indie News Network (INN)'s livestream, recorded May 13, 2026
IndieNews Network (INN)'s avatar
Reef Breland's avatar
Collin (Ogbonna) Radix-Carter's avatar
IndieNews Network (INN), Reef Breland, and Collin (Ogbonna) Radix-Carter
May 20, 2026

Collin and Reef report on this week’s top stories:

  • New Orleans Residents Should Relocate Due To Rising Sea Levels

  • Why Direct Action Is A Weapon Of The People

  • The Intensification Of Black Disenfranchisement

  • Israel Calls For The Uprooting Of 3,000 Palestinian Trees In The West Bank

  • Who Is To Blame For The Act Of Political Violence At The White House Correspondent’s Dinner?

Co-Hosts:

Show Credits:

  • Co-Hosts, Executive Producers & Artwork: Collin Radix-Carter & Reef Breland

  • Stream Engineer & Technical Consultant: Reef Breland

  • Visual Opening Credits: Golam Mortuza

  • Visual Closing Credits: Reef Breland

  • Opening Music: “Liberation Dub (Drezza Remix)”: DJ Joe Nice, LSN & Drezza

  • Closing Music: “Liberation Dub”: DJ Joe Nice & LSN

An Indie News Network Production

Links To Support The Network with a Tip or Subscription:

Articles Referenced:

Help fund the media you want to see! Indie News Network operates on a “Value for Value system.”
Everything we do is free to all. We don’t paywall our content, but we do need - and deeply appreciate - your support in order to keep running. One way to do that is with a monthly or annual subscription here.
An $8/mo subscription here or $5 on Ko-Fi.com helps us continue to produce quality content that challenges mainstream corporate funded narratives & amplify independent voices.
Please support your favorite Indie Media creators!

~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*­~*~*~*~*~

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*­~*~*~*~*~

Thank you to everyone who tuned into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from IndieNews Network (INN) in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 IndieNewsNetwork · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture