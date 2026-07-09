INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.

INN News #200 | DEAL OR NO DEAL, With Fiorella Isabel

A recording from Indie News Network (INN)'s livestream, recorded June 17, 2026
Reef Breland's avatar
Reef Breland
Jul 09, 2026

Tonight Collin and Reef celebrate their 200th episode of INN News with investigative journalist and commentator Fiorella Isabel. We talk about:

  • The Iran Deal

  • Peru’s Elections

  • Threats Against Cuba

  • What’s Happening in Bolivia

  • Updates On Venezuela

Guest:

Independent journalist & analyst Fiorella Isabel Fiorella Isabel, Truthwire & Critical Perspectives

Fiorella is an Indie Media Award honoree - find all her links here: https://indiemediaawards.substack.com/p/the-convo-couch-fiorella-isabel-craig-jardula

Indie Media Awards
Truthwire (formerly The Convo Couch)
Support Truthwire…
Read more
3 years ago · 1 like · Indie

Co-Hosts:

Show Credits:

  • Co-Hosts, Executive Producers & Artwork: Collin Radix-Carter & Reef Breland

  • Stream Engineer & Technical Consultant: Reef Breland

  • Visual Opening Credits: Golam Mortuza

  • Visual Closing Credits: Reef Breland

  • Opening Music: “Liberation Dub (Drezza Remix)”: DJ Joe Nice, LSN & Drezza

  • Closing Music: “Liberation Dub”: DJ Joe Nice & LSN

An Indie News Network Production

Links To Support The Network with a Tip or Subscription:

Articles Referenced:

Thank you to everyone who tuned into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from IndieNews Network (INN) in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 IndieNewsNetwork · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture