INN News #200 | DEAL OR NO DEAL, With Fiorella Isabel

Tonight Collin and Reef celebrate their 200th episode of INN News with investigative journalist and commentator Fiorella Isabel. We talk about:
The Iran Deal
Peru’s Elections
Threats Against Cuba
What’s Happening in Bolivia
Updates On Venezuela
Guest:
Independent journalist & analyst Fiorella Isabel Fiorella Isabel, Truthwire & Critical Perspectives
Critical Perspectives on X: https://x.com/CriticalPPod
Telegram: https://t.me/FiorellaInMoscow
Substack: https://substack.com/@fiorellaisabel Fiorella Isabel
Newsletter: https://fiorellaisabel.substack.com
Fiorella is an Indie Media Award honoree - find all her links here: https://indiemediaawards.substack.com/p/the-convo-couch-fiorella-isabel-craig-jardula
Co-Hosts:
Collin Radix-Carter Collin (Ogbonna) Radix-Carter
Find Collin’s links on his Linktree: https://linktr.ee/ogbonnacollin
Reef Breland Reef Breland
Find Reef’s links on his Linktree: https://linktr.ee/reefbreland
Find all of INNs links at https://indienews.network
Show Credits:
Co-Hosts, Executive Producers & Artwork: Collin Radix-Carter & Reef Breland
Stream Engineer & Technical Consultant: Reef Breland
Visual Opening Credits: Golam Mortuza
Visual Closing Credits: Reef Breland
Opening Music: “Liberation Dub (Drezza Remix)”: DJ Joe Nice, LSN & Drezza
Closing Music: “Liberation Dub”: DJ Joe Nice & LSN
An Indie News Network Production
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CashApp: https://cash.app/$indienewsnetwork
Patreon: https://patreon.com/indienewsnetwork
Website: https://indienewsnow.com
Articles Referenced:
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