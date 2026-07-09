INN News #200 | DEAL OR NO DEAL, With Fiorella Isabel

Tonight Collin and Reef celebrate their 200th episode of INN News with investigative journalist and commentator Fiorella Isabel. We talk about:

The Iran Deal

Peru’s Elections

Threats Against Cuba

What’s Happening in Bolivia

Updates On Venezuela

Guest:

Independent journalist & analyst Fiorella Isabel Fiorella Isabel, Truthwire & Critical Perspectives

Fiorella is an Indie Media Award honoree - find all her links here: https://indiemediaawards.substack.com/p/the-convo-couch-fiorella-isabel-craig-jardula

Co-Hosts:

Show Credits:

Co-Hosts, Executive Producers & Artwork: Collin Radix-Carter & Reef Breland

Stream Engineer & Technical Consultant: Reef Breland

Visual Opening Credits: Golam Mortuza

Visual Closing Credits: Reef Breland

Opening Music: “Liberation Dub (Drezza Remix)”: DJ Joe Nice, LSN & Drezza

Closing Music: “Liberation Dub”: DJ Joe Nice & LSN

An Indie News Network Production

Links To Support The Network with a Tip or Subscription:

Articles Referenced:

Thank you to everyone who tuned into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.