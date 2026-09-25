INN News #209 | NATIONAL GUARD SPEAK OUT, TRUMP CALLS TERRORISM, COLOMBIA FIRES, VENEZUELA OIL DEAL

Collin and Reef report on this week’s top stories:

National Guard Speak Out About Their DC Deployment

Trump Targets Palestine Action With Terrorism Sanctions

The Truth Behind The Colombian Forest Fires

Venezuelan Government Makes An Oil Deal With The US

Co-Hosts:

Show Credits:

Co-Hosts, Executive Producers & Artwork: Collin Radix-Carter & Reef Breland

Stream Engineer & Technical Consultant: Reef Breland

Visual Opening Credits: Golam Mortuza

Visual Closing Credits: Reef Breland

Opening Music: “Liberation Dub (Drezza Remix)”: DJ Joe Nice, LSN & Drezza

Closing Music: “Liberation Dub”: DJ Joe Nice & LSN

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Articles Referenced:

NPR: “In Candid Interviews, National Guard Members Speak Out About DC Deployment.” Written by Kat Lonsdorf. https://www.npr.org/2026/08/24/nx-s1-5939973/national-guard-members-washington-dc-deployment

Electronic Intifada: “Trump’s Sanctions On Palestine Action Import British Censorship Into US.” Written by Ali Abunimah. https://electronicintifada.net/blogs/ali-abunimah/trumps-sanctions-palestine-action-import-british-censorship-us

MintPress News: “Trump’s Alt-Right Pro Israel Strategist Behind Palestine Action Ban Is Former British Intelligence.” Written by Mnar Adley. https://www.mintpressnews.com/trumps-alt-right-pro-israel-strategist-behind-palestine-action-ban-is-former-british-intelligence/291135/

AP News: “Colombian Officials Say Criminal Groups Could Have Set Tolmina Forest FIres.” Written by Astrid Suarez. https://apnews.com/article/colombia-armed-groups-forest-fires-tolima-arson-e3a6db29062c6221791a9100c26ab526

Yeni Safak: “Petro Link Colombian Wildfires To ‘Greater Israel Project.’” https://en.yenisafak.com/world/petro-links-colombia-wildfires-to-greater-israel-project-3722360

The Jewish Chronicle: “Israel Offers To Send ‘All Possible Assistance’ To Colombia As Earthquake Leaves 130 Dead.” Written by Lianne Kolirin and Gabrielle Apfel. https://www.thejc.com/news/israel/israel-assistance-colombia-earthquake-cjiruuqp

Left Voice: “Trump’s Plunder In Venezuela: Delcy Rodriguez Makes A Massive Oil Delivery To The United States.” Written by Milton D’Leon. https://www.leftvoice.org/trumps-plunder-in-venezuela-delcy-rodriguez-makes-a-massive-oil-delivery-to-the-united-states/

Normal Island News: “US Secures Oil Deal With Venezuela After Kidnapping Its President.” Normal Island News https://www.normalisland.co.uk/p/us-secures-oil-deal-with-venezuela



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