INN News #215 | YOU CAN STOP THIS MAMDANI, NO CASH, FIGHT THE POWER?, BRITAIN'S HUNGER GAMES

Collin and Reef report on this week’s top stories:
How Zohran Mamdani Can Stop The Sale Of Stolen Palestinian Land
How Israel’s Financial Restrictions Are Choking Gaza’s Economy
How The CIA Recruits Hip-Hop Artists Worldwide
How Great Britain Starved The World Throughout History
Co-Hosts:
Collin Radix-Carter Collin (Ogbonna) Radix-Carter
Find Collin’s links on his Linktree: https://linktr.ee/ogbonnacollin
Reef Breland Reef Breland
Find Reef’s links on his Linktree: https://linktr.ee/reefbreland
Find all of INNs links at https://indienews.network
Show Credits:
Co-Hosts, Executive Producers & Artwork: Collin Radix-Carter & Reef Breland
Stream Engineer & Technical Consultant: Reef Breland
Visual Opening Credits: Golam Mortuza
Visual Closing Credits: Reef Breland
Opening Music: “Liberation Dub (Drezza Remix)”: DJ Joe Nice, LSN & Drezza
Closing Music: “Liberation Dub”: DJ Joe Nice & LSN
An Indie News Network Production
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Website: https://indienewsnow.com
Articles Referenced:
Articles/Video:
Mondoweiss: “Mamdani Can Stop The Sale Of Stolen Palestinian Land.” Written by Pal-Awda NY/NJ. Mondoweiss
Mondoweiss: “In Gaza, Even Cash Comes At A Cost.” Written by Tareq S. Hajjaj. Mondoweiss
MintPress News: “Rappers For Regime Change: How The CIA Recruits Hip-Hop Artists Around The World.” Written by Alan MacLeod.
Substack: “The Hunger Games - Global Britain Has Starved The World Throughout History.” Written by Vanessa Beeley. vanessa beeley
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