INN News #215 | YOU CAN STOP THIS MAMDANI, NO CASH, FIGHT THE POWER?, BRITAIN'S HUNGER GAMES

Collin and Reef report on this week’s top stories:

How Zohran Mamdani Can Stop The Sale Of Stolen Palestinian Land

How Israel’s Financial Restrictions Are Choking Gaza’s Economy

How The CIA Recruits Hip-Hop Artists Worldwide

How Great Britain Starved The World Throughout History

Co-Hosts:

Show Credits:

Co-Hosts, Executive Producers & Artwork: Collin Radix-Carter & Reef Breland

Stream Engineer & Technical Consultant: Reef Breland

Visual Opening Credits: Golam Mortuza

Visual Closing Credits: Reef Breland

Opening Music: “Liberation Dub (Drezza Remix)”: DJ Joe Nice, LSN & Drezza

Closing Music: “Liberation Dub”: DJ Joe Nice & LSN

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Links To Support The Network with a Tip or Subscription:

Articles Referenced:

Articles/Video:

Mondoweiss: “Mamdani Can Stop The Sale Of Stolen Palestinian Land.” Written by Pal-Awda NY/NJ. Mondoweiss https://mondoweiss.net/2026/10/mayor-mamdani-can-stop-the-sale-of-stolen-palestinian-land/

Mondoweiss: “In Gaza, Even Cash Comes At A Cost.” Written by Tareq S. Hajjaj. Mondoweiss https://mondoweiss.net/2026/10/in-gaza-even-cash-comes-at-a-cost/

MintPress News: “Rappers For Regime Change: How The CIA Recruits Hip-Hop Artists Around The World.” Written by Alan MacLeod. https://www.mintpressnews.com/rappers-for-regime-change-how-the-cia-recruits-hip-hop-artists-around-the-world/291246/

Substack: “The Hunger Games - Global Britain Has Starved The World Throughout History.” Written by Vanessa Beeley. vanessa beeley https://beeley.substack.com/p/the-hunger-games-global-britain-has



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