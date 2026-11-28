Collin and Reef report on this week’s top stories:
The 10 Lies About Capitalism
Catastrophic Floods In Gaza
Trump And Epstein Argued Who Would Take A 13-Year Old’s Virginity
Eric Trump’s Humanoid Robots To Be Used In Gaza Genocide
Co-Hosts:
Collin Radix-Carter Collin (Ogbonna) Radix-Carter
Find Collin’s links on his Linktree: https://linktr.ee/ogbonnacollin
Reef Breland Reef Breland
Find Reef’s links on his Linktree: https://linktr.ee/reefbreland
Find all of INNs links at https://indienews.network
Show Credits:
Co-Hosts, Executive Producers & Artwork: Collin Radix-Carter & Reef Breland
Stream Engineer & Technical Consultant: Reef Breland
Visual Opening Credits: Golam Mortuza
Visual Closing Credits: Reef Breland
Opening Music: “Liberation Dub (Drezza Remix)”: DJ Joe Nice, LSN & Drezza
Closing Music: “Liberation Dub”: DJ Joe Nice & LSN
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Articles Referenced:
Articles/Video:
“10 Lies You’ve Been Told About Capitalism." Written by Rahul Rajakumar.
The Electronic Intifada: “Israel Laughs At Catastrophic Floods.” Written by Maureen Clare Murphy.
MintPress News: “P*dophile President: Trump & Epstein Argued Over Who Would Take 13-Year Old’s Virginity, New House Report States.” Written by Alan McLeod.
Caitlin Johnstone: “Eric Trump’s Humanoid Robots To Be Used In Gaza Genocide.” Written by Caitlin Johnstone. Caitlin Johnstone
The New Arab: “Israel Uploaded 3.5m Images Of Palestinians To Amazon Facial Recognition System.” Written by The New Arab Staff
https://www.newarab.com/news/israel-uploaded-35m-photos-palestinians-amazon-ai-system
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