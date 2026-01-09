INN This Week 1/4 - 1/10/26 @GetIndieNews @IndLeftNews @AngelJRivera08 @TheIndReview @AMWakeup @SnowHimbo @ReefBreland @ogbonna_Collin @The_Dissident30 @SlowNewsDayShow @IndieMediaToday @IN_Now_Live
Links to this past week's INN Livestreams, Clips, Articles & Appearances
All the livestreams, articles, clips & appearances from INN members since last Saturday! Subscribe to all the network channels at indienews.network.
Check out an interactive version of this calendar here: https://indienewsnetwork-weeklycalendar.my.canva.site/live-calendar
*Note: If you’re reading this via email, the post is cut off - there are a LOT more articles & videos! Click to visit the webpage to see it all! There are 24 total items to watch & read this week alone!
Help fund the media you want to see! Indie Media Today and Indie News Network operate on a “Value for Value system.”
Everything we do is free to all. We don’t paywall our content, but we do need - and deeply appreciate - your support in order to keep running. One way to do that is with a monthly or annual subscription here.
A $5/mo subscription here or on Ko-Fi.com helps us continue to produce quality content that challenges mainstream corporate funded narratives & amplify independent voices.
Please support your favorite Indie Media creators!
Saturday 1/10
10pm ET clip premiere: More Detainees Dying in Corporate Owned & Government Contracted ICE "Detention Facilities" | IndieNewsNow LIVE! Indie
8pm ET Pro Wrestling Talk w/ Angel Rivera
Friday 1/9
7pm ET LIVE!: DOJ ADMITS Maduro-Cartel Claims are FAKE, Venezuela raid ENRICHES MAGA BILIONAIRE | AITA EP:145 | Angel in the Afternoon Angel Rivera
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK): #154 The Independent Review | AM Wakeup The Independent Review AM WakeUp
Thursday 1/8
10pm ET LIVE!: Substack Age Verification - Rumble Subscriptions - Multistreaming - Indie’s Tech Tips LIVE! 01-08-26 w/ Indie
9:15pm ET clip premiere: Venezuela: A Deep Analysis of the Trump Admin’s Disgraceful Actions from IndieNewsNow LIVE
1pm ET new article: Please Consider Becoming a Paid Subscriber by Indie
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK): 01/08/2026 Minnesota Has Deadly ICE | $1.5 Trillion For War | Rubio’s Big Back Yard | AM Wakeup AM WakeUp
Wednesday 1/7
9pm ET new article: A Modern History Of U.S. Regime Change Efforts. by The Dissident
9pm ET LIVE!: INN News 180 | THE AXIS OF WESTERN IMPERIALISM, US ATTACKS VENEZUELA, With DJ Joe Nice, Reef Breland and Collin (Ogbonna) Radix-Carter
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to Twitch & KICK): 01/07/2026 Revolution Wednesday w/ Teace | People’s Republic of Chevron | Dead Attention Span | AM Wakeup AM WakeUp
Tuesday 1/6
10pm ET LIVE!: Maduro KIDNAPPED! Journalists TARGETED - Somalis SMEARED | IndieNewsNow LIVE! 01-06-26 w/ Indie
9:45pm ET new article: The New York Times Publishes Pro-War Propaganda About Venezuela, Funded By The U.S., Chevron and ExxonMobil. by The Dissident
7:45pm ET new article: Former Israeli Ambassador To The U.S.- U.S. Coup In Venezuela Was, ‘Great News For Israel’. by The Dissident
4:45pm ET new article: How Trump 2024 Neo-Coned America First by The Dissident
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to Twitch & KICK): 01/06/2026 TLAV Tuesday | Trump’s Bizarrely Weak Case Against Maduro | Atlas Robot | AM Wakeup AM WakeUp The Last American Vagabond
Monday 1/5
8pm ET LIVE!: Analyzing the INDICTMENT against Nicolas Maduro President of Venezuela | AITA Special EP:143 | Angel in the Afternoon w/ Angel Rivera
7pm ET new article: The Justice Department Drops The ‘Cartel de los Soles’ Charge Against Maduro To Cover Up CIA Drug Trafficking. by The Dissident
6pm ET new article: Jeffery Sachs Exposes The Venezuela Coup At The UN Security Council. by The Dissident
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK): 01/05/2026 3yes & 3ars | The Don-roe Doctrine | Gaza’s “Guests” | AM Wakeup AM WakeUp Charles Garland Nixon
6:45am new article: Trump Is Correct That María Corina Machado Has No Popular Support In Venezuela. by The Dissident
Sunday 1/4
11pm ET LIVE!: Boats Smashing Into Other Boats LIVE! #191 #React Reef Breland Indie
6:45pm ET new article: https://open.substack.com/pub/the307/p/the-washington-post-editorial-board?utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web by The Dissident
6:15am ET new article: The Washington Post Editorial Board Endorses Trump’s Coup In Venezuela. by The Dissident
Subscribe to ALL the INN channels at: indienews.network IndieNews.Network