Links to this past week's INN Livestreams, Clips, Articles & Appearances
All the livestreams, articles, clips & appearances from INN members since last Saturday! Subscribe to all the network channels at indienews.network.
Check out an interactive version of this calendar here: https://indienewsnetwork-weeklycalendar.my.canva.site/live-calendar (**for some weird reason, the clicked links to youtube don’t work, but copying the link and pasting in a browser does work. Everything else works great!)
*Note: If you’re reading this via email, the post is cut off - there are a LOT more articles & videos! Click to visit the webpage to see it all! There are 35 total items to watch & read from this past week alone!
Saturday 1/17
10pm ET clip premiere: Imprisonment Without Charges, Detainee R*pe, Gaza Continues in March, Self-Hating Jews | IndieNewsNow LIVE! Indie
8pm ET LIVE! (On INN8: The Ocho) Adam Pierce SUSPENDS Bron Breakker, TNA’s DEBUT Episode of Impact On AMC | PWT EP:76 Pro Wrestling Talk w/ Angel Rivera
Friday 1/16
midnight ET LIVE! (On INN8: The Ocho): Spec Ops The Line Not Call Of Duty PRO Military PROPAGANDA Game Late Night Gaming With Angel Rivera w/ Angel Rivera
10pm ET clip premiere: ICE Murder in Minnesota | from IndieNewsNow LIVE Indie
7pm ET LIVE!: To ABDUCT Maduro, Trump Went Through Puerto Rico, ICE Goes to WAR WITH AMERCIANS | AITA EP:146 | Angel in the Afternoon Angel Rivera
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK): #155 The Independent Review | AM Wakeup The Independent Review AM WakeUp
Thursday 1/15
10pm ET LIVE!: Nobody Wants to Work Anymore #20 w/ Indie and Snow Himbo w/ Indie & Snow Himbo
9pm ET clip premiere: A CLEAR Escalation of Violence by ICE in Multiple Cities Including on Citizens from IndieNewsNow LIVE
11am ET new article: Former Head of Israeli Military Intelligence Directorate: There Is A ‘Very Significant Influence Operation By The US’ In Iran. by The Dissident
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK): 01/152026 Cory Hughes Returns |3yes & 3ars | 2026 Is The V For Vendetta Prequel | AM Wakeup AM WakeUp Charles
Wednesday 1/14
9pm ET LIVE!: INN News #181 | REGIME CHANGE LIBERALS, HISTORY OF KIDNAP, GULF ENVIRONMENTAL RACISM, ICE & ISRAEL, Reef Breland and Collin (Ogbonna) Radix-Carter
5pm ET clip premiere: Trinidadian Coconut Vendor FACES $19K In Traffic Fines - w/DJ Joe Nice | INN News
11am ET clip premiere: Venezuela & The WAR ON DRUGS “Narco-Terrorist” Hypocrisy - w/DJ Joe Nice | INN News
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to Twitch & KICK): 01/14/2025 Revolution Wednesday w/ Teace Snyder | Mossad In Tehran | Data Center Wars | AM Wakeup AM WakeUp
8:15am ET new article: Israeli Journalist Reports That 'Foreign Actors Are Arming The Protesters In Iran With Live Firearms'. by The Dissident
Tuesday 1/13
10pm ET LIVE!: ICE Murder, Escalation, More IDF Crimes, Activists ARE NOT Terrorists | IndieNewsNow LIVE! 01-13-26 w/ Indie
7pm ET new article: Lindsey Graham Reveals The Real Motive Behind War With Iran. by The Dissident
5pm ET new article: Bari Weiss’ CBS News Is Manufacturing Consent For War With Iran. by The Dissident
5pm ET clip premiere: Venezuela ATTACKED, Maduro KIDNAPPED - w/DJ Joe Nice | INN News
3pm ET new article: Trump Again Threatens War With Iran. by The Dissident
11am ET clip premiere: Vanessa Beeley’s 14 Points On Maduro’s KIDNAPPING - w/DJ Joe Nice | INN News
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to Twitch & KICK): 01/13/2026 TLAV Tuesday | Moon Rentals | Crazed Elderly Man Threatens Iran | AM Wakeup AM WakeUp The Last American Vagabond
Monday 1/12
9pm ET LIVE!: Venezuela: A Look Back How We Got Here | IndieNewsNow LIVE and How Did We Miss That Clip Show
6:30pm ET clip premiere: People Need Help - Chanda Masta, Nataliya Vlechkova, Aspen Martin - GoFundMe | IndieNewsNow LIVE! Indie
5pm ET clip premiere: How Trinidad Is DANGEROUSLY DEPENDENT On The US - w/DJ Joe Nice | INN News
11am ET clip premiere: How PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar INSULTED Trinidadians - w/DJ Joe Nice | INN News
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK): 01/12/2026 Trump Declares Himself President of VZ | Patagonia Burns (For Israel) | AM Wakeup AM WakeUp Charles Garland Nixon
4:15am new article: The Only Way For America To ‘Help’ Iran Is To Lift the Crushing Sanctions. by The Dissident
Sunday 1/11
11pm ET LIVE!: Boats Smashing Into Other Boats LIVE! #192 #React Reef Breland Indie
6:30pm ET clip premiere: Honduras’ New President, Jacques Baud Sanctions, CBP Awful, OWNED Military | IndieNewsNow LIVE! Indie
5:15pm ET new article: Israel’s ‘Ceasefire’ In Gaza Turns Out To Be A Ruse. by The Dissident
5pm ET clip premiere: 11am ET clip premiere: Why Israel Is PUSHING For Regime Change In Venezuela - w/DJ Joe Nice | INN News
1:45pm ET new article: Open Letter Demands EU Drop Sanctions On Jacques Baud. by The Dissident
1pm ET LIVE! (simulcast to X): #506 Teodor Herzl’s Real Estate Vision Board | Drunk On Invasions | IOF Escalates In Gaza | Slow News Day
11am ET clip premiere: How Zorhan Mamdani, Tulsi Gabbard, & DSA FAIL Venezuela - w/DJ Joe Nice | INN News
▪️Reps. Jayapal and Omar Hold Meeting on Immigration Enforcement in Minnesota JANUARY 16, 2026
Representatives Pramila Jayapal and Ilhan Omar hold a meeting and speak to reporters in St. Paul, Minnesota about the Trump administration's immigration enforcement efforts in the Twin Cities area.
https://www.c-span.org/program/public-affairs-event/reps-jayapal-and-omar-hold-meeting-on-immigration-enforcement-in-minnesota/671779