INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
7thSignSoul's avatar
7thSignSoul
1hEdited

JesusMary n Joseph. Seems like last week's show was the day before yesterday! 🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️😳

❌‼️USA Looks Like BidenzNaziUkraine ‼️❌

NOT One of Us is SAFE. ZioFascistDCs TREASONOUS WAR DECLARED On EVERY AMERICAN

▪️Reps. Jayapal and Omar Hold Meeting on Immigration Enforcement in Minnesota JANUARY 16, 2026

Representatives Pramila Jayapal and Ilhan Omar hold a meeting and speak to reporters in St. Paul, Minnesota about the Trump administration's immigration enforcement efforts in the Twin Cities area.

https://www.c-span.org/program/public-affairs-event/reps-jayapal-and-omar-hold-meeting-on-immigration-enforcement-in-minnesota/671779

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 IndieNewsNetwork · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture