Saturday 2/14
10pm ET clip premiere: Epstein Files- The Elephant Distraction in the Room, He Was a Mossad Agent, Nothing Will Be Done | from IndieNewsNow LIVE Indie
Friday 2/13
10pm ET clip premiere: ICE Agents Continue to Abuse, Palantir's Black Box, ICE LOSING PEOPLE, Can't Keep Up w/ Detentions | IndieNewsNow LIVE! Indie
7pm ET LIVE!: Discord AGE VERIFICATION SLIPPERY SLOPE, Netanyahu/Trump To PUSH FOR IRAN WAR | AITA EP:150 | Angel in the Afternoon Angel Rivera
12:30pm ET new article: France And Germany Smear Francesca Albanese. by The Dissident
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK): #159 The Independent Review | AM Wakeup The Independent Review AM WakeUp
Thursday 2/12
8pm ET clip premiere: MORE Israeli Abuses- Ms. Rachel's Humanity, Gaza Death Toll, AIPAC $, Lebanon Bombed, Rafah Crossing | IndieNewsNow LIVE! Indie
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK): 02/12/2026 3yes & 3ars | Capital Hill Crashout | Artificial Peril | AM Wakeup AM WakeUp Charles
Wednesday 2/11
9pm ET LIVE!: INN News #184 | FORGOTTEN BLACK ACTOR, FORT BRAG CRIMES, NUESTRA AMERICA, SITTING DUCKS w/ Reef Breland and Collin (Ogbonna) Radix-Carter
6pm ET clip premiere: DHS Building MegaWarehouses NATIONWIDE to Imprison 5-10k People EACH | from IndieNewsNow LIVE
11:30am ET new article: Alan Dershowitz Lies To Cover Up Epstein-Mossad Ties. by The Dissident
11am ET clip premiere: The HIDDEN History Of Lucius Amerson, The First Black Sheriff In The South | INN News
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK): 02/11/2026 Revolution Wednesday w/ Teace Snyder | Monica Perez Returns | Empire of Smoke & Mirrors | AM Wakeup AM WakeUp
7:30am ET new article: Netanyahu Is Attempting To Sabotage U.S. Diplomacy With Iran Again. by The Dissident
Tuesday 2/10
10pm ET LIVE!: Israel's Genocide, Epstein Mossad Ties, ICE Abuse & Media Oligarchy | IndieNewsNow LIVE! 02-10-26 Indie
7:30pm ET new article: At The Behest Of Marco Rubio, The Trump Administration Is Enacting Siege Warfare On Cuba. by The Dissident
6pm ET clip premiere: IDF OnlyFans Model Responsible for IndieGoGo shutting down Mintpress News' fundraiser | from IndieNewsNow LIVE
2pm ET clip premiere: The CONTINUITY Of Social Control From Slave Patrols To ICE | INN News
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK): 02/10/2026 TLAV Tuesday | Brad Binkley Returns | Filling In Holes | AM Wakeup AM WakeUp The Last American Vagabond
Monday 2/9
8pm ET clip premiere: Craig “Pasta” Jardula’s Week In Minneapolis | INN News
6pm ET clip premiere: Substack's Silence on Age Verification - Is It REALLY Required? Who Is Demanding It? | from IndieNewsNow LIVE
11am ET clip premiere: Migrant Detention Centers Are ON THE BRINK OF FAILURE | INN News
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK): 02/09/2026 Humanoid Bot Brains & Backflips | Super Cringe | Bigger & Better Colliders | AM Wakeup AM WakeUp
Sunday 2/8
11pm ET LIVE! (on INN8: The Ocho): Boats Smashing Into Other Boats LIVE! #195 #React Indie & Reef Breland
7pm ET clip premiere: Minneapolis Is A 2nd Amendment WAKE UP Call | INN News
6pm ET clip premiere: META also admits they were listening in on “SECURE” WhatsApp chats | from IndieNewsNow LIVE
2:15pm ET new article: Czech Republic Prime Minister- Boris Johnson Blocked Peace Deal In Ukraine. by The Dissident
11am ET clip premiere: J Street: The NEW AIPAC In The Democratic Party | INN News
