INN This Week 4/5 - 4/11/26 @GetIndieNews @IndLeftNews @AngelJRivera08 @jesse_jett @ReefBreland @ogbonna_Collin @AMWakeup @The_Dissident30 @SlowNewsDayShow @TheIndReview @IndieNewsNow_ @TLAVagabond
Links to this past week's INN Livestreams, Clips, Articles & Appearances
All the livestreams, articles, clips & appearances from INN members since last Saturday! Subscribe to all the network channels at indienews.network.
Check out an interactive version of this calendar here: https://indienewsnetwork-weeklycalendar.my.canva.site/live-calendar (**for some weird reason, the clicked links to youtube don’t work, but copying the link and pasting in a browser does work. Everything else works great!)
*Note: If you’re reading this via email, the post is cut off - there are a LOT more articles & videos! Click to visit the webpage to see it all! There are 31 total things to watch & read from this past week alone!
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Saturday 4/11
10pm ET clip premiere: Palestinian Life in the West Bank & Gaza is one of Struggle, Heartbreak & Erasure | from IndieNewsNow LIVE Indie
Friday 4/10
10pm ET clip premiere: If You Care About the Wellbeing of Children, You Should Know About Dilley | IndieNewsNow LIVE! Indie
7pm ET LIVE!: ICE uses Israeli NO CLICK SPYWARE, SCOTUS ENDING BIRTHRIGHT CITIZENSHIP | AITA EP:157 | Angel in the Afternoon Angel Rivera
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK): #167 The Independent Review | AM Wakeup The Independent Review AM WakeUp
Thursday 4/9
10pm ET LIVE!: Jesse Jett: TRL | American Tradition #71 Jesse Jett
8:30pm ET clip premiere: Iran Is a MESS. The Admin is Trying to Hide the Damage & Carefully Micromanage the News | IndieNewsNow LIVE! Indie
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK): 04/09/026 3yes & 3ars | Big Country Returns | Death to Data Centers | AM Wakeup AM WakeUp Charles
Wednesday 4/8
9pm ET LIVE!: INN News #191 | GLOBAL ENERGY SHOCK, KHARG ISLAND, ONWARD CHRISTIAN SOLDIERS, NO DEMOCRACY! Reef Breland & Collin (Ogbonna) Radix-Carter
8pm ET new article: Israel Sabotages The Iran Ceasefire To Commit Massacre In Lebanon. by The Dissident
6pm ET clip premiere: Rest In Power, Chanda Masta - A Community Comes Together to Mourn from IndieNewsNow LIVE
3:45pm ET new article: The Iran War Put The Nail In The Coffin Of American’s Support For Israel. by The Dissident
11am ET clip premiere: How The No Kings Rallies UNDERMINE Progress from INN News
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK): 04/08/2026 Revolution Wednesday w/ Teace | Beirut Rubbleized | Bilderberg 26 | AM Wakeup AM WakeUp
Tuesday 4/7
10pm ET LIVE!: Iran’s a MESS, Palestinian ERASURE, Birthright Hearing, Dilley EXPOSED | IndieNewsNow LIVE! 04-07-26 Indie
6:45pm ET new article: Iran Vows To Target The Military Industrial-Tech Complex That Facilitated The Gaza Genocide. by The Dissident
6pm ET clip premiere: Chanda Masta, Nataliya Vlchekova, Aspen Martin- Please Support Our Friends GoFundMes from IndieNewsNow LIVE
11am ET clip premiere: Israeli Knesset PASS D**TH Penalty Bill from INN News
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK): 04/07/2026 TLAV Tuesday | Rescue Mission or Botched Theft? | Journalist Buyouts | AM Wakeup AM WakeUp The Last American Vagabond
3am ET new article: BBC Caught Fabricating Quote Of An Iranian Calling For The U.S. To Drop An ‘Atomic Bomb’. by The Dissident
Monday 4/6
11pm ET new article: What’s Behind U.S./Israeli Strikes On Iranian Pistachio Factories. by The Dissident
10:15pm ET new article: Indie’s Random Thoughts & Observations, April 6, 2026 by Indie
10pm ET clip premiere: White House Spyware, Lying ICE, Robbie Receipts RETURNS!, Financial Cost of Iran War from IndieNewsNow LIVE
8:30pm ET new article: EU Sanctions Reporter And His Wife For Anti-War Reporting. by The Dissident The Dissident
11am ET clip premiere: How Jews MUST STOP Zionism from INN News
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK): 04/06/2026 Chuck Mondays | MAM Imploding | Trump Admin Firing Frenzy | AM Wakeup AM WakeUp
2:30am ET new article: Barak Ravid Launders Deception To Allow Trump To Back Off Of His Power Plant Threat- Again. by The Dissident
Sunday 4/5
11pm ET LIVE! (on The Ocho!): Boats Smashing Into Other Boats LIVE! #201 #React
10pm ET clip premiere: Ms Rachel & Others Working to Shut Down Dilley, the Family ICE “Detention Center” from IndieNewsNow LIVE
3:15pm ET new article: ‘Open the Fuckin’ Strait’- Has Trump Snapped Over Losing The Iran War? by The Dissident
12:15pm ET new article: Confirmed: United States Sent ‘A Lot Of Guns’ To Rioters In Iran Prior To Full Scale War. by The Dissident
11am ET clip premiere: Ghana DEMANDS Reparations For Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade from INN News
9:45am ET new article: Zionist-Al Qaeda Alliance? Israel Is Planing To Work With Syria’s Al-Sharaa In Lebanon War. by The Dissident
Help fund the media you want to see! Indie Media Today and Indie News Network operate on a “Value for Value system.”
Everything we do is free to all. We don’t paywall our content, but we do need - and deeply appreciate - your support in order to keep running. One way to do that is with a monthly or annual subscription here.
A $5/mo subscription here or on Ko-Fi.com helps us continue to produce quality content that challenges mainstream corporate funded narratives & amplify independent voices.
Please support your favorite Indie Media creators!
Subscribe to ALL the INN channels at: indienews.network IndieNews.Network