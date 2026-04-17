INN This Week 4/12 - 4/18/26 @GetIndieNews @IndLeftNews @AngelJRivera08 @ReefBreland @ogbonna_Collin @AMWakeup @The_Dissident30 @SlowNewsDayShow @TheIndReview @IndieNewsNow_ @TLAVagabond
Links to this past week's INN Livestreams, Clips, Articles & Appearances
All the livestreams, articles, clips & appearances from INN members since last Saturday! Subscribe to all the network channels at indienews.network.
Check out an interactive version of this calendar here: https://indienewsnetwork-weeklycalendar.my.canva.site/live-calendar (**for some weird reason, the clicked links to youtube don’t work, but copying the link and pasting in a browser does work. Everything else works great!)
*Note: If you’re reading this via email, the post is cut off - there are a LOT more articles & videos! Click to visit the webpage to see it all! There are 31 total things to watch & read from this past week alone!
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Saturday 4/18
10pm ET clip premiere: Oracle and Larry Ellison Are Behind SO Much: The Drey Dossier | from IndieNewsNow LIVE Indie
Friday 4/17
10pm ET clip premiere: Israel Attacks Iran’s Civilian, Healthcare and Education Centers | IndieNewsNow LIVE! Indie
7pm ET LIVE!: US, Israel, Lebanon, Will the CEASEFIRE HOLD? VP Vance Trump SOVLED GAZA | AITA EP:158 | Angel in the Afternoon Angel Rivera
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK): #168 The Independent Review | AM Wakeup The Independent Review AM WakeUp
Thursday 4/16
9pm ET clip premiere: Exposing Israeli LIES on Lebanon in Real Time | IndieNewsNow LIVE! Indie
8:15pm ET new article: The Rape Army: IDF Officially Allows Rape Against Palestinian Detainees. by The Dissident The Dissident
11:30am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK): 04/16/2026 3yes & 3ars | Ranch Mama Shanen Returns | A Real Turning Point For The USA Part 2 | AM Wakeup AM WakeUp Charles Shanen Ebersole
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK): 04/16/2026 3yes & 3ars | Ranch Mama Shanen Returns | A Real Turning Point For The USA Part 1 | AM Wakeup AM WakeUp Charles Shanen Ebersole
Wednesday 4/15
9pm ET LIVE!: INN News #192 | NUCLEAR IMPERIALISM, GREEN COLONIALISM, GENOCIDE OVER VOTERS, CRUSHING FREE SPEECHES Reef Breland & Collin (Ogbonna) Radix-Carter
1pm ET guest appearance: A Noteworthy Interview With Indie From INN Right Anti-Zionism vs Left Anti-Zionism Enemy of my Enemy Indie
11am ET clip premiere: Government “Christian” Nationalist Leaders PUSH Iran As New “Holy War” from INN News
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK): 04/15/2026 Revolution Wednesday w/ Teace | Make America Globalists Again | Snitchware | AM Wakeup AM WakeUp
Tuesday 4/14
11:30pm ET new article: Why The U.S./Iran Negotiations Failed. by The Dissident The Dissident
10pm ET LIVE!: Israel ATTACKS Civilians, LIES on Lebanon, Ellison’s Iranian BLOCKADE | IndieNewsNow LIVE! 04-14-26 Indie
8:45pm ET new article: The UK Is Carrying Out A Rigged Trial Of The ‘ Filton Six’ To Continue Palestine Action Crack Down. by The Dissident
6pm ET clip premiere: Nataliya Vlchekova, Aspen Martin, RIP Chanda Masta - Support Our Friends GoFundMes from IndieNewsNow LIVE
11am ET clip premiere: Burkina Faso Leader Ibrahim Traore SCRAPS Political Parties from INN News
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK): 04/14/2026 TLAV Tuesday | Pasta Drops In | Donald J Christ | AM Wakeup AM WakeUp The Last American Vagabond Craig Pasta Jardula
Monday 4/13
10pm ET clip premiere: New “No Kings” Grift, Inside the JDL, What Effective Protest Looks Like, ICE Warehouses NOT Paused from IndieNewsNow LIVE
8:45pm ET new article: New Report Gives More Evidence Of Israel’s Mass Rape Against Palestinians. by The Dissident The Dissident
5:30pm ET new article: France To Vote On Bill That Would Criminalize Criticism Of Israel. by The Dissident The Dissident
11am ET clip premiere: Iranians On Kharg Island FACE US INVASION from INN News
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK): 04/13/2026 Chuck You Monday | Moon Dust Oxygen | The Great Chimp Wars of 2026 | AM Wakeup AM WakeUp
Sunday 4/12
11pm ET LIVE! (on The Ocho!): Boats Smashing Into Other Boats LIVE! #202 #React
9:30pm ET clip premiere: Trump Attended a Supreme Court hearing IN PERSON over Birthright Citizenship. This is Dangerous. from IndieNewsNow LIVE
11am ET clip premiere: Why Iran TURNED Hormuz Into A Tollgate from INN News
Help fund the media you want to see! Indie Media Today and Indie News Network operate on a “Value for Value system.”
Everything we do is free to all. We don’t paywall our content, but we do need - and deeply appreciate - your support in order to keep running. One way to do that is with a monthly or annual subscription here.
A $5/mo subscription here or on Ko-Fi.com helps us continue to produce quality content that challenges mainstream corporate funded narratives & amplify independent voices.
Please support your favorite Indie Media creators!
Subscribe to ALL the INN channels at: indienews.network IndieNews.Network