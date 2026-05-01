INN This Week 4/26 - 5/2/26 @GetIndieNews @IndLeftNews @AngelJRivera08 @jesse_jett @ReefBreland @ogbonna_Collin @AMWakeup @The_Dissident30 @SlowNewsDayShow @TheIndReview @IndieNewsNow_ @TLAVagabond
Links to this past week's INN Livestreams, Clips, Articles & Appearances
All the livestreams, articles, clips & appearances from INN members since last Saturday! Subscribe to all the network channels at indienews.network.
Check out an interactive version of this calendar here: https://indienewsnetwork-weeklycalendar.my.canva.site/live-calendar (**for some weird reason, the clicked links to youtube don’t work, but copying the link and pasting in a browser does work. Everything else works great!)
*Note: If you’re reading this via email, the post is cut off - there are a LOT more articles & videos! Click to visit the webpage to see it all! There are 25 total things to watch & read from this past week alone!
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Saturday 5/2
10pm ET clip premiere: Charisma Trumps Accountability, Especially With Democrats Like Obama & Mamdani | from IndieNewsNow LIVE Indie
Friday 5/1
10pm ET clip premiere: Life After Trump in Peter Thiel’s World | IndieNewsNow LIVE! Indie
7pm ET LIVE!: US DOJ to RESUME EXECUTIONS, Apple ADDS Age Verification Beyond TSA Checkpoints | AITA EP:160 from Angel in the Afternoon
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK): #170 The Independent Review | AM Wakeup The Independent Review AM WakeUp
12:30am ET new article: Bombshell Investigation Uncovers U.S.-Israeli Campaign To Install Convicted Drug Trafficker Into Power In Honduras. by The Dissident
Thursday 4/30
11pm ET new article: Ivan Katchanovski Faces ‘Stalinist’ Smear Campaign To Silence His Work On Ukraine. by The Dissident
10pm ET new article: OPCW Forced To Pay Damages To Whistleblower Who Found Evidence Of False Flag In Syria. by The Dissident
10pm ET LIVE!: Jesse Jett: My Wife! Gushfest '26 | American Tradition #72 w/ Jesse Jett & Indie
8:30pm ET clip premiere: Truth About Iran War, Amal Khalil MURDERED in Lebanon, Doctors Without Borders STILL IN Gaza | IndieNewsNow LIVE! Indie
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK): 04/30/2026 3yes & 3ars | Nerds In Court | Data Center Pushback Increases | RIP DAC | AM Wakeup AM WakeUp Charles
Wednesday 4/29
9pm ET LIVE!: INN News #194 | POLITICAL VIOLENCE IN TRUMP 2.0, AI PROPAGANDA, BOTHSIDESING GENOCIDE, NIGHTGUARD Reef Breland & Collin (Ogbonna) Radix-Carter
5:45pm ET new article: Report: Netanyahu Tasked Adviser To Set Up Ethnic Cleansing Of Palestinians In Gaza To Somaliland. by The Dissident
12pm ET clip premiere: How Israel Is ARROGANT In Commiting Palestinian Capital Punishment from INN News
11am ET clip premiere: White Supremacy & Manifest Destiny At The Heart Of Trump’s Actions from INN News
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK): 04/29/2026 Revolution Wednesday w/ Teace | The King’s Speech | Ranch Mama Shanen Drops In | AM Wakeup AM WakeUp
Tuesday 4/28
10pm ET LIVE!: Iran, Amal Khalil, Gaza, Obama & Mamdani, Thiel’s Plan Post-Trump | IndieNewsNow LIVE! 04-28-26 Indie
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK): 04/28/2026 TLAV Tuesday | Claude AI Agent Goes Rogue | OpenAI Faces $1.5T Shortfall | AM Wakeup AM WakeUp The Last American Vagabond
Monday 4/27
9:45pm ET new article: Bari Weiss Fires CBS Reporter For Questioning Her Zionist Propaganda, And Replaces Her With A Zionist Israeli. by The Dissident
11am ET clip premiere: How Democrats SHARE RESPONSIBILITY For The Iran War from INN News
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK): 04/27/2026 Chuck Mondays | Food by Palantir | Israel Escalates in Lebanon | Cory Hughes | AM Wakeup AM WakeUp
3:30am ET new article: How Palantir Leads The Military Industrial Complex. by The Dissident
12:45am ET new article: Government Press Release Admits That The U.S. Attacked Iran ‘At The Request’ Of Israel. by The Dissident
Sunday 4/26
11pm ET LIVE! (on The Ocho!): UNCENSORED Boats Smashing Into Other Boats LIVE! #204 #React
10:30pm ET new article: How The Regime Change War In Syria Led Up To Israel’s War In Lebanon. by The Dissident
7pm ET LIVE!: NBA Players are FULL BLOWN ZIONISTS, Palantir PUBLISHES MANIFESTO | AITA EP:159 | Angel in the Afternoon Angel Rivera
6pm ET clip premiere: Nataliya Vlchekova, Aspen Martin, RIP Chanda Masta - Please Support Our Friends GoFundMes from IndieNewsNow LIVE
11am ET clip premiere: Palantir Manifesto Describes A DYSTOPIAN Future from INN News
Help fund the media you want to see! Indie Media Today and Indie News Network operate on a “Value for Value system.”
Everything we do is free to all. We don’t paywall our content, but we do need - and deeply appreciate - your support in order to keep running. One way to do that is with a monthly or annual subscription here.
A $5/mo subscription here or on Ko-Fi.com helps us continue to produce quality content that challenges mainstream corporate funded narratives & amplify independent voices.
Please support your favorite Indie Media creators!
Subscribe to ALL the INN channels at: indienews.network IndieNews.Network