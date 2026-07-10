INN This Week 7/5 - 7/11/26 @GetIndieNews @IndLeftNews @AngelJRivera08 @The_Dissident30 @ReefBreland @ogbonna_Collin @AMWakeup @SlowNewsDayShow @TheIndReview @TLAVagabond
Links to this past week's INN Livestreams, Clips, Articles & Appearances
All the livestreams, articles, clips & appearances from INN members since last Saturday! Subscribe to all the network channels at indienews.network.
Check out an interactive version of this calendar here: https://indienewsnetwork-weeklycalendar.my.canva.site/live-calendar-v3 (**for some weird reason, the clicked links to youtube don’t work, but copying the link and pasting in a browser does work. Everything else works great!)
*Note: If you’re reading this via email, the post is cut off - there are a LOT more articles & videos! Click to visit the webpage to see it all! There are 30 total things to watch & read from this past week alone!
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Saturday 7/11
10pm ET clip premiere: What Got Nikita Bier So Upset? Indie Reads the Unlimited Hangout Article About Polymarket from IndieNewsNow LIVE Indie
8pm ET LIVE (on INN8: The Ocho): WWE Night of Champions Review Sami Zayn WINS WWE CHAMPIONSHIP! | PWT EP:87 w/ Angel Rivera
Friday 7/10
10pm ET clip premiere: X’s Head of Product EXPOSED Over Criticism of Whitney Webb Polymarket Article | IndieNewsNow LIVE! Indie
7pm ET LIVE!: Trump Claims That Iran Deal is OVER, SNAP CUTS Makes HUNGER CRISIS WORSE | AngelAF EP:170 from Angel and Friends Angel Rivera
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK): #180 The Independent Review | AM Wakeup The Independent Review AM WakeUp
Thursday 7/9
10pm ET clip premiere: 1000 Days of Genocide, IDF War Crimes Database, Dr Hussam Abu Safiya Close to Death from IndieNewsNow LIVE Indie
9pm ET new article: Israel Uses Venezuelan Earthquake To Gain Influence In The Country. by The Dissident The Dissident
10:45am ET new article: John Mearsheimer Debunks The EU’s Ukraine War Propaganda To It’s Face. by The Dissident
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK): 07/09/2026 Derrick Broze Returns | Who Is David Leavitt? | Being Anti-Flock Is A Psyop? | AM Wakeup AM WakeUp Derrick Broze
Wednesday 7/8
9pm ET LIVE!: INN News #203 | MERCILESS INDIAN SAVAGES, AI PRE-CRIME, OBAMA & WASHINGTON, TODAY IN DYSTOPIA w/ Reef Breland and Collin (Ogbonna) Radix-Carter
8:15pm ET new article: The ‘War On Terror’ Was A Scam. by The Dissident
5pm ET clip premiere: CPJ SELLS OUT Journalists To Israel | INN News w/ Reef Breland and Collin (Ogbonna) Radix-Carter
3:15pm ET new article: German Prosecutors Charge Ukraine With ‘War Crime’ Of Blowing Up Nord Stream Pipeline, Ignores U.S. Involvement. by The Dissident
11am ET clip premiere: Board Of Peace ACCUSED Of Protecting Officials & Contractors | INN News w/ Reef Breland and Collin (Ogbonna) Radix-Carter
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK): 07/08/2026 Revolution Wednesday w/ Teace | Worse Than 1929 | Ceasefire Never | AM Wakeup AM WakeUp
8am ET clip premiere: Israel Supporters Seek to Destroy Career of Activist from IndieNewsNow LIVE
Tuesday 7/7
11:00pm ET new article: Debunking Zionist Lies About Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya. by The Dissident
10:15pm ET new article: White House Connected Laura Loomer Wants American Journalist Striped Of Citizenship And Raided By The FBI For Reporting In Iran. by The Dissident
10pm ET LIVE!: FIRESTORM re Polymarket Article, IDF War Crimes Database, 1000 Days | IndieNewsNow LIVE! 07-07-26 with Indie
6pm ET clip premiere: GoFundMes Need Help - Words of Will, Nataliya Vlchekova, Aspen Martin, RIP Chanda Masta from IndieNewsNow LIVE
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK): 07/07/2026 TLAV Tuesday | Digital ID For Texans | Meta Data Center Poisons Town | AM Wakeup AM WakeUp The Last American Vagabond
1am ET new article: Israel Is Torturing A Prominent Palestinian Doctor To Death. by The Dissident
Monday 7/6
10:15pm ET new article: EU Makes It Illegal To Repost Clips From RT. by The Dissident
10pm ET clip premiere: Somalia BOMBED 69X, Decades in PRISON for Zines, PFAS and Data Centers, Defense Contractors Get FAT from IndieNewsNow LIVE
7:30pm ET new article: We Were Lied To About Iranian Public Opinion. by The Dissident
11am ET clip premiere: Hakeem Jefferies: “Mamdani MUST PLACATE Establishment Democrats!” from INN News
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK): 07/06/2026 Flock Revolt | Milei’s Gift To Mileikowski | Summer of Ludd | AM Wakeup AM WakeUp
Sunday 7/5
11pm ET LIVE! (on INN8: The Ocho on Rumble): Boats Smashing Into Other Boats #210 w/ Reef Breland and Indie
10pm ET clip premiere: Jennifer Koonings: Another Activist Speaking Against Israeli War Crimes Targeted from IndieNewsNow LIVE Indie
11am ET clip premiere: Palantir HIRES Democratic Lobbyists To BUY OFF Democrat Politicians from INN News
Help fund the media you want to see! Indie Media Today and Indie News Network operate on a “Value for Value system.”
Everything we do is free to all. We don’t paywall our content, but we do need - and deeply appreciate - your support in order to keep running. One way to do that is with a monthly or annual subscription here.
A $5/mo subscription here or on Ko-Fi.com helps us continue to produce quality content that challenges mainstream corporate funded narratives & amplify independent voices.
Please support your favorite Indie Media creators!
Subscribe to ALL the INN channels at: indienews.network IndieNews.Network