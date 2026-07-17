INN This Week 7/12 - 7/18/26 @GetIndieNews @IndLeftNews @jesse_jett @AngelJRivera08 @The_Dissident30 @ReefBreland @ogbonna_Collin @AMWakeup @SlowNewsDayShow @TheIndReview @TLAVagabond
Links to this past week's INN Livestreams, Clips, Articles & Appearances
All the livestreams, articles, clips & appearances from INN members since last Saturday! Subscribe to all the network channels at indienews.network.
Check out an interactive version of this calendar here: https://indienewsnetwork-weeklycalendar.my.canva.site/live-calendar-v3 (**for some weird reason, the clicked links to youtube don’t work, but copying the link and pasting in a browser does work. Everything else works great!)
*Note: If you’re reading this via email, the post is cut off - there are a LOT more articles & videos! Click to visit the webpage to see it all! There are 30 total things to watch & read from this past week alone!
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Saturday 7/18
10pm ET clip premiere: Indie Reads the Unlimited Hangout Article About Polymarket (2nd hour) from IndieNewsNow LIVE Indie
Friday 7/17
10pm ET clip premiere: A Study in Propaganda Dissemination and Narrative Management - Mitch McConnell | IndieNewsNow LIVE! Indie
7pm ET LIVE!: Iran Accuses Kushner, Witkoff of Pursuing Profits Over Peace, Trump Primetime speech | AAF EP:171 from Angel and Friends Angel Rivera
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK): #181 The Independent Review | AM Wakeup The Independent Review AM WakeUp
Thursday 7/16
9pm ET new article: How Matt Taibbi’s ‘Anatomy of a Struggle Session’ Article Is Detached From Reality. by The Dissident
10pm ET LIVE: Trump-Era Hashtags | American Tradition w/ Jesse Jett #75 with Indie & Jesse Jett
8:30pm ET clip premiere: VAPORIZING Humans, Rafah Model in Lebanon, PragerU Taking Maxwell Education Op, IDF in Venezuela from IndieNewsNow LIVE Indie
8pm ET new article: How Did Matt Taibbi Go From Adversarial Reporter To Useful Tool For Zionist? by The Dissident
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK): 07/16/2026 Vance 2030 Soft Launches | SuperMegaGloboCorp | Surveillance State Whack-A-Mole | AM Wakeup AM WakeUp Derrick Broze
Wednesday 7/15
9pm ET LIVE!: INN News #204 | ARGENTINA’S RACISM, ISRAELI DUAL CITIZENS, TINDER’S SECRET WAR, VPN’S SPYING ON YOU w/ Reef Breland and Collin (Ogbonna) Radix-Carter
12:15pm ET new article: Jeremy Scahill Exposes Where Elected Critics Of Israel Fall Short. by The Dissident
11am ET clip premiere: The Anti-Indigneous SLUR In The Declaration Of Independence | INN News w/ Reef Breland and Collin (Ogbonna) Radix-Carter
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK): 07/15/2026 Revolution Wednesday w/ Teace | Rigged Meat Markets | Clearview AI Is Back | AM Wakeup AM WakeUp
Tuesday 7/14
10pm ET LIVE!: Lindsey Graham, Mitch McConnell, Polymarket, Lebanon, PragerU Agenda | IndieNewsNow LIVE! 07-14-26 with Indie
9:15pm ET new article: Exclusive: Israeli Intelligence Cutout Made Contact With ‘Influential Figures’ In Syria To Lay Groundwork For Normalization. by The Dissident
11am ET clip premiere: 3 MI Brothers FIGHT BACK After Being FINED For Selling Lemonade from INN News
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK): 07/14/2026 TLAV Tuesday | Blackpill Dodgeball | Blockade 3: The Blockadening | AM Wakeup AM WakeUp The Last American Vagabond
4:45am ET new article: TIME Magazine Reveals Israeli Influence Campaign Targeting Americans To Restart Iran War. by The Dissident
Monday 7/13
10pm ET clip premiere: GoFundMes Need Help - Words of Will, Nataliya Vlchekova, Aspen Martin, RIP Chanda Masta from IndieNewsNow LIVE
11am ET clip premiere: How A.I. “Pre-Crime” Is REWRITTING Freedom from INN News
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK): 07/13/2026 Lindsey’s Last Rainbow | Flock Revolt, Axon Rising | Keith McHenry Returns! New book, “Soup Street” | AM Wakeup AM WakeUp w/ Keith McHenry
9:40am ET new article: Feds Seize Devices Of Journalist Max Blumenthal After Report From Iran. by The Dissident
8am ET new article: Here Is How Much Lindsay Graham Valued Human Life While He Was Alive. by The Dissident
5:45am ET new article: Israel Katz Won’t Stop Admitting To Committing War Crimes In Lebanon. by The Dissident
Sunday 7/12
11pm ET LIVE! (on INN8: The Ocho): Boats Smashing Into Other Boats #211 w/ Reef Breland and Indie
10pm ET clip premiere: Reporter Targeted by Fred Hutch, EU Bans Sharing RT Clips, UK Pushing State Media on YouTube from IndieNewsNow LIVE Indie
8pm ET new article: The World Is Better Off Without Lindsay Graham In It. by The Dissident
11am ET clip premiere: LIVING In Dystopia Today from INN News
Help fund the media you want to see! Indie Media Today and Indie News Network operate on a “Value for Value system.”
Everything we do is free to all. We don’t paywall our content, but we do need - and deeply appreciate - your support in order to keep running. One way to do that is with a monthly or annual subscription here.
A $5/mo subscription here or on Ko-Fi.com helps us continue to produce quality content that challenges mainstream corporate funded narratives & amplify independent voices.
Please support your favorite Indie Media creators!
Subscribe to ALL the INN channels at: indienews.network IndieNews.Network