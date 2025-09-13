The Dissident

OPCW Whistleblower Ian Henderson Gives New Details On Western Manipulation Over Syria.

The New York Times described the CIA’s regime change program in Syria, code-named Timber Sycamore, as “one of the costliest covert action programs in the history of the C.I.A” and “one of the most expensive efforts to arm and train rebels since the agency’s program arming the mujahedin in Afghanistan during the 1980s…