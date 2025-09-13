INN This Week 9/6 - 9/13/25 | @GetIndieNews @IndLeftNews @AngelJRivera08 @ReefBreland @ogbonna_Collin @leftist_news12 @AMWakeup @SlowNewsDayShow @TheIndReview @SnowHimbo @TLAVagabond @IndieMediaToday
All the livestreams, articles, clips & appearances from INN members since last Saturday! Subscribe to all the network channels at indienews.network.
Friday 9/12
7pm ET LIVE!: US remilitarizes Puerto Rico for Invasion. Israel Bombs Qatar to Kill Hamas | AITA EP:125 | Angel in the Afternoon
5pm ET new clip: Palestine Chronicle and NGOs Targeted for Documenting Israel’s War Crimes | How Did We Miss That
12pm ET new article: The Greater Israel Project must never be permitted. | Indie, Indie Media Today
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK) LIVE!: #137 The Independent Review | AM Wakeup
Thursday 9/11
11:30pm ET new article: Zionists and IDF Funders Larry and David Ellison Continue To Buy Up The Media. by The Dissident
7pm ET new clip: Taibbi Has Lost the Plot - Ford Foundation Deep Dive - Van Life - Universal Music v DMCA Fair Use | How Did We Miss That
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK) LIVE!: 09/11/2025 National False Flag Day | Charlie Kirk Assassinated | Rage Bait Depravity | AM Wakeup
9:45am ET new article: Report- 10,000 People Killed Since Western Regime Change In Syria. by The Dissident
Wednesday 9/10
9pm ET LIVE!: INN News #166 | REPARATIONS FOR KENYA, RULE BY GUNPOINT, SEAL TEAM SHOOTS, DOHA ATTACKED
6pm ET new clip: Kilmar Abrego Garcia: The Process is Part of the Punishment | How Did We Miss That
5pm ET new article: Israel's Qatar Bombing Is The Latest In A Long History Of Sabotaging Ceasefires. by The Dissident
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK) LIVE!: 09/10/2025 Revolution Wed w/ Teace | BotNet | AI Psychosis | AM Wakeup
9:30am ET new clip: The AI Hype Bubble Could Wreck Everything | Nobody Wants to Work Anymore
Tuesday 9/9
11pm ET new article: IDF Sniper Brags About Killing Palestinian Civilians. by The Dissident
8pm ET new clip: Israel’s Murderous Rampage in Gaza & West Bank & the Western Press that Whitewashes It | How Did We Miss That
11am ET new clip: Policing Is A TOOL To Repress The Working Class | INN News
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK) LIVE!: 09/09/2025 TLAV Tuesday | Anthropic AI Pays Out $1.5B | Gaza-ing the West Bank | AM Wakeup
Monday 9/8
8:30pm ET new article: Zionist Owner Installs Neo-Con Think Tank Head As CBS News's Ombudsman. by The Dissident
11am ET new clip: Israel's SPY AGENCY Is EXPORTING Occupation Tech To US | INN News
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK) LIVE!: 09/08/2025 3yes & 3ars | LSD Anxiety Meds | Rose Garden Club | AM Wakeup
Sunday 9/7
midnight ET on The Ocho LIVE!: Boats Smashing Into Other Boats #176
10pm ET LIVE!: Israel Pushing to Censor & Sanction Critics | Kilmar Abrego Garcia | Gaza City Leveled | How Did We Miss That #176
8:30pm ET new article: OPCW Whistleblower Ian Henderson Gives New Details On Western Manipulation Over Syria. by The Dissident
11am ET new clip: Trump Continues REGIME CHANGE In Venezuela! | INN News
Saturday 9/6
10pm ET LIVE!: 800k Layoffs in 2025 | AI Blocking Job Candidates | LeeLee Joins! | Nobody Wants to Work Anymore #17
8:30pm ET new article: The Trump Administration Sanctions Palestinian NGOs For Documenting Israeli War Crimes. by The Dissident
8pm ET on The Ocho LIVE!: WWE Clash In Paris Review, AEW's HBO Max Streaming Deal Is HORRIBLE For Fans | PWT EP:65 | Pro Wrestling Talk
4pm ET new article: Leading Genocide Expert : Genocide Charges Against Israel Are 'The Strongest Case Of Genocide Ever'. by The Dissident
11am ET new clip: How The Trump Admin PLANS To Turn Gaza Into A High-Tech CASH COW | INN News
