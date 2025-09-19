INN This Week 9/13 - 9/19/25 | @GetIndieNews @AngelJRivera08 @ReefBreland @ogbonna_Collin @IndLeftNews @leftist_news12 @AMWakeup @SlowNewsDayShow @TheIndReview @TLAVagabond @TeaceSnyder @3yes_3ars
Links to this past week's INN Livestreams, Clips, Articles & Appearances
All the livestreams, articles, clips & appearances from INN members since last Saturday! Subscribe to all the network channels at indienews.network.
*Note: If you’re reading this via email, the post is cut off - there are a LOT more articles & videos! Click to visit the webpage to see it all!
Help fund the media you want to see! Indie Media Today and Indie News Network operate on a “Value for Value system.”
Everything we do is free to all. We don’t paywall our content, but we do need - and deeply appreciate - your support in order to keep running. One way to do that is with a monthly or annual subscription here.
A $5/mo subscription here or on Ko-Fi.com helps us continue to produce quality content that challenges mainstream corporate funded narratives & amplify independent voices.
Please support your favorite Indie Media creators!
Friday 9/19
7pm ET LIVE!: Israel INVADES GAZA, Trump ESCALATES TENSIONS With Venezuela | AITA EP:126 | Angel in the Afternoon
6:15pm ET new clip: Metro Police Lie About Violence from Peaceful Protesters in London Last Weekend | How Did We Miss That
4am ET new article: A New Report From Tel Aviv Showcases The Genocidal Rot In Israeli Society. by The Dissident
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK) LIVE!: #138 The Independent Review | AM Wakeup
Thursday 9/18
8pm ET new clip: Banksy FTW | How Did We Miss That
7:30pm ET new clip: Protect the Rights of Noncitizen Journalists - Journalism is NOT A CRIME | How Did We Miss That
11am ET new clip: Israel BOMBS Qatar | INN News
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK) LIVE!: 09/18/2025 Kancel Kimmel | Andrew For America Returns | Geoengineering Ban? | AM Wakeup
Wednesday 9/17
9pm ET LIVE!: INN News #167 | REPARATIONS FOR PALESTINE, ISRAELI BOT FARM, SONS OF ISRAEL, NYPD BLUE
7:30pm ET new article: IDF Officials Admit Israel Is Arming An ISIS-Linked Gang In Gaza. by The Dissident
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK) LIVE!: 09/17/2025 Revolution Wednesday w/ Teace | Mass Trauma Mind Control | Policing Speech | AM Wakeup
Tuesday 9/16
8pm ET new clip: Everything is Hamas! Greater Israel MUST NOT be permitted | How Did We Miss That
6pm ET new article: A New UN Investigation Concludes that Israel Is Committing Genocide In Gaza. by The Dissident
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK) LIVE!: 09/16/2025 TLAV Tuesday | Never Let A Good Crisis Go To Waste | SnitchAir | AM Wakeup
Monday 9/15
3:30pm ET new article: More IDF Soldiers Say They Were Ordered To Commit War Crimes and Kill Children. by The Dissident
11am ET new clip: US Navy Seals BOTCH N. Korea Mission | INN News
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK) LIVE!: 09/15/2025 3yes & 3ars | Jab Death Denial Kirk Style | John Klyczek Returns | AM Wakeup
Sunday 9/14
midnight ET on The Ocho LIVE!: Boats Smashing Into Other Boats #177
10pm ET LIVE!: New Psyop Season - Banksy FTW - Greater Israel Must Never Happen - London Protests | How Did We Miss That #177
6:30pm ET new article: Marco Rubio To Revoke Passports Of Americans Critical Of Israel. by The Dissident
11am ET new clip: When "Rule Of Law" Becomes "Rule By Gunpoint" | INN News
Saturday 9/13
5pm ET new clip: More Substack Enshittification - When Will it Stop?
4:45pm ET new article: In Yemen, Israel Commits The Most Deadly Massacre Of Journalists In History. by The Dissident
11am ET new clip: Declassfied UK Helped Kenyans WIN Environmental Battle | INN News
Help fund the media you want to see! Indie Media Today and Indie News Network operate on a “Value for Value system.”
Everything we do is free to all. We don’t paywall our content, but we do need - and deeply appreciate - your support in order to keep running. One way to do that is with a monthly or annual subscription here.
A $5/mo subscription here or on Ko-Fi.com helps us continue to produce quality content that challenges mainstream corporate funded narratives & amplify independent voices.
Please support your favorite Indie Media creators!
Subscribe to ALL the INN channels at: indienews.network
Find all the members and their links at: https://linktr.ee/innmembers
BANNED 2024 Documentary ~ The Bibi Files
Based on leaked police interrogation videos
no ads
https://odysee.com/@CosmicEvent:5/The-Bibi-files---documentary:c