INN This Week 9/20 - 9/26/25 | @GetIndieNews @AngelJRivera08 @ReefBreland @ogbonna_Collin @jesse_jett @IndLeftNews @SocialistLegion @leftist_news12 @AMWakeup @SlowNewsDayShow @TheIndReview
Links to this past week's INN Livestreams, Clips, Articles & Appearances
All the livestreams, articles, clips & appearances from INN members since last Saturday! Subscribe to all the network channels at indienews.network.
Help fund the media you want to see! Indie Media Today and Indie News Network operate on a “Value for Value system.”
Everything we do is free to all. We don’t paywall our content, but we do need - and deeply appreciate - your support in order to keep running. One way to do that is with a monthly or annual subscription here.
A $5/mo subscription here or on Ko-Fi.com helps us continue to produce quality content that challenges mainstream corporate funded narratives & amplify independent voices.
Please support your favorite Indie Media creators!
Friday 9/26 - 2 Livestreams and 1 clip premiere
7pm ET LIVE!: US ADMITS REGIME CHANGE in Venezuela is the goal! | AITA EP:127 | Angel in the Afternoon
6:15pm ET new clip: ICE is Awful, Kamala Harris to Substack, Journalists Muzzled by Pentagon, Congress Making BANK, Gaza | How Did We Miss That
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK) LIVE!: #139 The Independent Review | AM Wakeup
Thursday 9/25 - 2 Livestreams and 2 clip premieres
10pm ET new clip: Proof of Life Vol. 2 - Jesse Jett & American Tradition Ep #65
7:30pm ET new clip: Israelis BARRED from UK Training, Declassified BARRED from Arms Expo, Palestinian Journalist speaks | How Did We Miss That
12:30pm ET new clip: AI Is Built on Workers—Now It’s Replacing Them | Nobody Wants to Work Anymore
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK) LIVE!: 09/25/2025 Indictments Incoming? | Garland Nixon Returns | Israel’s “Suicide APCs” | AM Wakeup
Wednesday 9/24 - 2 Livestreams, 2 clip premieres and 2 articles
9pm ET LIVE!: INN News #168 | “DEBATING MY HUMANITY”: A REACTION TO THE JAMES BALDWIN/WILLIAM BUCKLEY DEBATE
7:30pm ET new article: In A New Report, Ukrainian Academic Exposes The Ukraine Proxy War. by The Dissident
7:30pm ET clip premiere: Journalists Killed in Yemen, US Passports REVOKED? IDF Soldiers Admit War Crimes, UN: It’s Genocide | How Did We Miss That
1:15pm ET new appearance: Indie joined The Independent Review on AM Wakeup 09/19/25
11am ET clip premiere: Democratic PR Firm Run A BOT FARM For Israel | INN News
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK) LIVE!: 09/24/2025 Revolution Wednesday w/ Teace | Stargate Data Center Boom | Trump & Global AI | AM Wakeup
4am ET new article: Former CIA Director Does Glowing Interview With Former Al Qaeda Leader In Syria. by The Dissident
Tuesday 9/23 - 1 Livestream, 1 appearance and 2 Clip Premieres
8pm ET new clip: Coordinated SMEAR CAMPAIGN Against Video Creator & Activist Guy Christensen by Zionists | How Did We Miss That
2pm ET new appearance: Indie joined Hard Lens Media to talk about European Countries Recognizing Palestine as a State
10:30am ET new video: The False Savior, the Hidden Master | Kris Legion
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK) LIVE!: 09/23/2025 TLAV Tuesday | Rapture? | Pasta Drops By | Regime Change Administration | AM Wakeup
Monday 9/22 - 1 Livestream, 1 podcast and 1 new article
5pm ET new article: Israeli Government Official Admits Israel’s Plan Is To Make Gaza And the West Bank ‘Uninhabitable’. by The Dissident
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK) LIVE!: 09/22/2025 3yes & 3ars | The Race to Agenda 2030 | MAGA Church | AM Wakeup
7:30am new podcast: SMEAR CAMPAIGN vs Guy Christensen - IDF Admits War Crimes - Declassified UK’s IMPACT - How Did We Miss That #178
Sunday 9/21 - 3 Livestreams, 1 article and 1 clip premiere
midnight ET on The Ocho LIVE!: Boats Smashing Into Other Boats #178
10pm ET LIVE!: How Did We Miss That #178
7pm ET on The Ocho LIVE!: WWE Wrestlepalooza Review! IWC HATED This Show | PWT EP:66 | Pro Wrestling Talk
6:45pm ET new article: Benjamin Netanyahu Admits That He ‘Prevented The Establishment’ Of A Palestinian State. by The Dissident
3pm ET new video: It Was Always About Euro Supremacy: The White-Nationalist Rule | Kris Legion
Saturday 9/20 - 2 clip premieres and 1 article
10:30pm ET new article: To Combat ‘Anti-Semitism’, Trump Gives 10 Million Dollars To A Zionist Organization Run By A War Criminal. by The Dissident
5pm ET new clip: Psyop Season - Sweeps Week! | How Did We Miss That
11am ET new clip: US CONSIDERS Bombing Venezuela | INN News
