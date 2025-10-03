INN This Week 9/27 - 10/3/25 | @GetIndieNews @AngelJRivera08 @jesse_jett @IndLeftNews @ReefBreland @ogbonna_Collin @leftist_news12 @AMWakeup @SlowNewsDayShow @TheIndReview @TLAVagabond
Links to this past week's INN Livestreams, Clips, Articles & Appearances
All the livestreams, articles, clips & appearances from INN members since last Saturday! Subscribe to all the network channels at indienews.network.
*Note: If you’re reading this via email, the post is cut off - there are a LOT more articles & videos! Click to visit the webpage to see it all!
Help fund the media you want to see! Indie Media Today and Indie News Network operate on a “Value for Value system.”
Everything we do is free to all. We don’t paywall our content, but we do need - and deeply appreciate - your support in order to keep running. One way to do that is with a monthly or annual subscription here.
A $5/mo subscription here or on Ko-Fi.com helps us continue to produce quality content that challenges mainstream corporate funded narratives & amplify independent voices.
Please support your favorite Indie Media creators!
Friday 10/3
9:45pm ET new clip: Canada Continues to Bankroll Ukraine’s War Crimes | How Did We Miss That
7pm ET LIVE!: Saudi Arabia PIF and Jared Kushner Buys EA, US Intensify Push To Remove Maduro | AITA EP:128 | Angel in the Afternoon
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK) LIVE!: #140 The Independent Review | AM Wakeup
Thursday 10/2
10pm ET new clip: Jesse Jett: The Setlist - a new poem - WORLD PREMIERE - American Tradition Ep #66
7:30pm ET new clip: Declassified UK DENIED Credentials to Parliament for 1st Time EVER - over Gaza | How Did We Miss That
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK) LIVE!: 10/02/2025 IOF Seizes Gaza Aid Flotilla Ships | Texas Slim Returns | Trump Rx | AM Wakeup
Wednesday 10/1
9pm ET LIVE!: INN News #169 | REMEMBERING ASSATA, RECOGNITION, COLLIN IS CENSORED, 10/7 PROFIT
9pm ET new article: Israeli Minister of Defense Says The IDF Will Slaughter The Remaining Population Of Gaza City. by The Dissident
7:30pm ET clip premiere: We Are All “Antifa” Now | How Did We Miss That
11am ET clip premiere: Sons of Israel - Racist Biker Gang Working for Israel | INN News
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK) LIVE!: 10/01/2025 Revolution Wednesday w/ Teace | Mapping Reality | War Boners | AM Wakeup
Tuesday 9/30
9pm ET new clip: Why’s Everyone Recognizing Palestine NOW? - Italy & Spain Send Ships to the Flotilla - Dr Abu Safiya | How Did We Miss That
8pm ET new article: Israel Puts Out Their Most Absurd Psy-Op Yet About The Sumud Flotilla. by The Dissident
11am ET clip premiere: Palestinians PETITION Reparations From The UK | INN News
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK) LIVE!: 09/30/2025 TLAV Tuesday | Unapologetic Returns | Cosmic Debris | AM Wakeup
Monday 9/29
12:15am ET new article: Benjamin Netanyahu Admits Gaza ‘Peace Plan’ Was A Ruse. by The Dissident
10:45pm ET new article: Trump’s ‘Peace Plan’ Gives Control Of Gaza Over To War Criminal Tony Blair. by The Dissident
11am ET clip premiere: NYPD BLUE! NY State SEND Police For Training In Israel?!? | INN News
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK) LIVE!: 09/29/2025 Carrie Byrd Interview: North Carolina 1 Year After Helene | AM Wakeup
7:30am new podcast: We Are All Antifa - Italy General Strike, Flotilla Ship Sent - Dr Hussam Abu Safiya - How Did We Miss That #179
Sunday 9/28
10pm ET LIVE!: We Are All Antifa - Italy General Strike, Flotilla Ship Sent - Dr Hussam Abu Safiya | How Did We Miss That #179
7pm ET on The Ocho LIVE!: Can The Yankees Get Back to The World Series? Why Aaron Judge is the AL MVP! | MLB Playoff Preview | Angel in the Afternoon Baseball Special
Saturday 9/27
1:30pm ET new article: Netanyahu Says He Wants To Use Social Media As A ‘Weapon’ To Secure American Support For Israel. | by The Dissident
Help fund the media you want to see! Indie Media Today and Indie News Network operate on a “Value for Value system.”
Everything we do is free to all. We don’t paywall our content, but we do need - and deeply appreciate - your support in order to keep running. One way to do that is with a monthly or annual subscription here.
A $5/mo subscription here or on Ko-Fi.com helps us continue to produce quality content that challenges mainstream corporate funded narratives & amplify independent voices.
Please support your favorite Indie Media creators!
Subscribe to ALL the INN channels at: indienews.network
Find all the members and their links at: https://linktr.ee/innmembers