INN This Week 10/4 - 10/10/25 | @GetIndieNews @AngelJRivera08 @ChanMasta @IndLeftNews @ReefBreland @ogbonna_Collin @leftist_news12 @AMWakeup @SlowNewsDayShow @TheIndReview @TLAVagabond
Links to this past week's INN Livestreams, Clips, Articles & Appearances
All the livestreams, articles, clips & appearances from INN members since last Saturday! Subscribe to all the network channels at indienews.network.
*Note: If you’re reading this via email, the post is cut off - there are a LOT more articles & videos! Click to visit the webpage to see it all!
Help fund the media you want to see! Indie Media Today and Indie News Network operate on a “Value for Value system.”
Everything we do is free to all. We don’t paywall our content, but we do need - and deeply appreciate - your support in order to keep running. One way to do that is with a monthly or annual subscription here.
A $5/mo subscription here or on Ko-Fi.com helps us continue to produce quality content that challenges mainstream corporate funded narratives & amplify independent voices.
Please support your favorite Indie Media creators!
Friday 10/10
10pm ET new clip: More Israeli War Crimes - 274 Journalists Killed, Spy Flights, Gaza City Pummeled | How Did We Miss That
7pm ET LIVE!: President Trump Says Hamas and Israel Have Signed Off on First Part of Ceasefire Deal | AITA EP:129 | Angel in the Afternoon
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK) LIVE!: #141 The Independent Review | AM Wakeup
Thursday 10/9
10pm ET LIVE!: Chanda Masta on Independent Media, Activism & Her Cancer Journey | INN 1-on-1
8:30pm ET new article: Report- The U.S. Spent $33 Billion Backing Israel’s Genocide In Gaza. by The Dissident
7:30pm ET new clip: Ceasefire Plan, TPUSA in Oklahoma Schools, ICE Murders Chicago Father | How Did We Miss That
11am ET clip premiere: The LEGACY And PRINCIPLES Of Assata Shakur | INN News
10am ET new article: Declassified CIA Documents Reveal That U.S. Hand Picked Officials In Ukraine After 2014 Coup. by The Dissident
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK) LIVE!: 10/09/2025 Vinny Eastwood Returns | Bubble Economics | Ceasefire? | AM Wakeup
Wednesday 10/8
9pm ET LIVE!: INN News #170 | NO BACKPAY FOR FED WORKERS, ISRAELI INFLUENCE, JUDGE HOME BURNS, 2 YRS. OF GENOCIDE
7:30pm ET clip premiere: Another Flotilla Illegally Stopped by Israel | How Did We Miss That
5pm ET clip premiere: The American Dream For ALL: Baldwin vs. Buckley | INN News
11am ET clip premiere: How “RECOGNIZING” Palestine Is REPEATING History | INN News
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK) LIVE!: 10/08/2025 Revolution Wednesday w/ Teace | Does Humor Belong in Show Business? | Enshittification | AM Wakeup
8:30am ET new article: The Trump Administration Moves Towards A Regime Change War In Venezuela. by The Dissident
Tuesday 10/7
9pm ET new clip: Listen to the Israeli Politicians - Alternative to Trump’s Plan - Ben Gurion Canal | How Did We Miss That
11am ET clip premiere: Who PROFITED Off Of 10/7? | INN News
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK) LIVE!: 10/07/2025 TLAV Tuesday | AI Bubble Timeline | Matt Finlay & Number 6 | AM Wakeup
midnight ET new article: Documenting Two Years Of Manufacturing Consent For The Genocide In Gaza. by The Dissident
Monday 10/6
midnight ET on The Ocho LIVE!: New York Yankees Advance to ALDS Review of ALWC | Angel in the Afternoon Baseball Special
6pm ET clip premiere: PFAS STILL in Drinking Water: Erin Brockovich | How Did We Miss That
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK) LIVE!: 10/06/2025 3yes & 3ars | One Way to End Homelessness | Lab-Grown Brains | AM Wakeup
7:30am new podcast: 2 Year Anniversary of Israel’s Ethnic Cleansing of Gaza - Global Sumud Flotilla Captured - How Did We Miss That #180
Sunday 10/5
midnight ET on The Ocho LIVE! (no YouTube): Boats Smashing Into Other Boats #180
11:30pm ET new article: Former Israeli Defense Minister Admits Israel Is Committing ‘Ethnic Cleansing’. by The Dissident
10pm ET LIVE!: 2 Year Anniversary of Israel’s Ethnic Cleansing of Gaza - Global Sumud Flotilla Captured | How Did We Miss That #180
5pm ET clip premiere: FAMU Student EXPELLED & BRUTALIZED For Protesting | INN News
11am ET clip premiere: “The American Dream Is At The EXPENSE Of The American Negro”: Baldwin vs. Buckley | INN News
Saturday 10/4
10pm ET new article: How Larry Ellison Is Using His Wealth To Further Israel’s Goals. by The Dissident
8pm ET on The Ocho LIVE!: WWE Crown Jewel Perth Preview | Pro Wrestling Talk EP:67
6pm ET clip premiere: DHS Fast Track via a Donor - Luigi’s Trial Tainted - UK Digital ID | How Did We Miss That
midnight ET new article: New Investigation Shows That Israel Used Social Media To Foment Regime Change In Iran. by The Dissident
