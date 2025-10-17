INN This Week 10/11 - 10/17/25 | @GetIndieNews @AngelJRivera08 @ReefBreland @ogbonna_Collin @IndLeftNews @IndieMediaToday @leftist_news12 @AMWakeup @SlowNewsDayShow @TheIndReview @TLAVagabond
Links to this past week's INN Livestreams, Clips, Articles & Appearances
All the livestreams, articles, clips & appearances from INN members since last Saturday! Subscribe to all the network channels at indienews.network.
*Note: If you’re reading this via email, the post is cut off - there are a LOT more articles & videos! Click to visit the webpage to see it all! There are 29 total this week alone!
Help fund the media you want to see! Indie Media Today and Indie News Network operate on a “Value for Value system.”
Everything we do is free to all. We don’t paywall our content, but we do need - and deeply appreciate - your support in order to keep running. One way to do that is with a monthly or annual subscription here.
A $5/mo subscription here or on Ko-Fi.com helps us continue to produce quality content that challenges mainstream corporate funded narratives & amplify independent voices.
Please support your favorite Indie Media creators!
Friday 10/17
10pm ET new clip: Al Jazeera’s PURGE - “The Free Press” SOLD for $150M. Bari Weiss heads CBS News | How Did We Miss That
7pm ET LIVE!: Trump Authorizes Lethal CIA Ops in Venezuela, SCOTUS to give Trump UNCHECKED POWER | AITA EP: 130 | Angel in the Afternoon
5pm ET clip premiere: South Carolina Judge’s Home BURNS DOWN After Criticzing Trump | INN News
11am ET clip premiere: Trump Suggests Fed Workers MAY NOT Receive Back Pay | INN News
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK) LIVE!: #142 The Independent Review | AM Wakeup
Thursday 10/16
10pm ET new clip: Crypto CRASH! Trump Admin’s Market Manipulation Using Tariffs | How Did We Miss That
11am ET clip premiere: Israel Wants ChatGPT To Be MORE Pro-Israel? | INN News
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK) LIVE!: 10/16/2025 Mostly Dead Internet | Frequency Kills Cancer | War Front Focus Shift | AM Wakeup
Wednesday 10/15
9pm ET LIVE!: INN News #171 | CHRISTIAN CELEBS FOR HIRE, JOY OF BEING ANTIFA, DENIED REUNIONS, WAR IS PEACE PRIZE
9pm ET guest appearance: Larry Ellison Media TAKEOVER | X Wants to DOX YOU | Palantir’s INSANE Q3 Letter | JUSTICE For Aspen | Indie joined Prolepilled (starts at 1:00:37)
7:30pm ET clip premiere: #Justice4Aspen! Facing 33 Years in Federal Prison for Getting In the Wrong Car | How Did We Miss That
5pm ET new article: Trump Orders CIA War On Venezuela. by The Dissident
11am ET guest appearance: Trump Peace Plan, Chicago ICE, Citizens United 2.0, #Justice4Aspen | Indie joins Hard Lens Media (starts at 52:29)
11am ET clip premiere: Two Years Of Genocide In Gaza | INN News
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK) LIVE!: 10/15/2025 Revolution Wednesday w/ Teace | Michale Graves Returns | Settling Gaza | AM Wakeup
Tuesday 10/14
10pm ET new clip: Ceasefire? Sort of. | How Did We Miss That
7pm ET new article: Hacked Emails Show That Israel Ran Focus Groups With ‘Dial Testing’ To Sell 2014 Slaughter In Gaza. by The Dissident
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK) LIVE!: 10/14/2025 TLAV Tuesday | “For The Children” | Ukrainian Mission Creep | AM Wakeup
Monday 10/13
1pm ET new article: Trump Admits Miriam Adelson Controls His Israel Policy. by The Dissident
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK) LIVE!: 10/13/2025 Ceasefire Violations | Regime Puppet Prize | Trump To Visit Old Roman Glory Hole | AM Wakeup
7:30am new podcast: #181: Ceasefire? Sort of - Crypto CRASH! - Substack Outlet SOLD - 33 YEARS in Federal Prison - How Did We Miss That
Sunday 10/12
midnight ET on The Ocho LIVE! (no YouTube): Boats Smashing Into Other Boats #181
10pm ET LIVE!: Ceasefire? Sort of - Crypto CRASH! - Substack Outlet SOLD - 33 YEARS in Federal Prison | How Did We Miss That #181
5pm ET clip premiere: Foreign students Khalil, Ozturk Were Unconstitutionally Targeted to Silence Them | How Did We Miss That
Saturday 10/11
11pm ET livestream premiere: Chanda Masta on Independent Media, Activism & Her Cancer Journey INN 1 on 1 | Beauty and the Boomer
9:30pm ET clip premiere: More Israeli War Crimes - 274 Journalists Killed, Spy Flights, Gaza City Pummeled | How Did We Miss That
8pm ET on The Ocho LIVE!: WWE Crown Jewel Perth Review | Pro Wrestling Talk EP:68
11am ET clip premiere: The Story Behind Collin Being CENSORED On Social Media | INN News
midnight ET new article: U.S.-Backed Regime Change Puppet In Venezuela Wins The Nobel Peace Prize. by The Dissident
