All the livestreams, articles, clips & appearances from INN members since last Saturday, linked below! You can also check out an interactive version of the calendar here: https://indienewsnetwork-weeklycalendar.my.canva.site/live-calendar-v3
*Note: If you’re reading this via email, the post is cut off - there are a LOT more articles & videos! Click to visit the webpage to see it all! There are 39 total things to watch & read from this past week alone!
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Saturday 10/17
10pm ET clip premiere: Sean Fain Wins Reelection as UAW President With LOW Turnout from IndieNewsNow LIVE w/ Indie
8pm ET LIVE! (on INN8: The Ocho): Pro Wrestling Talk w/ Angel & Mrs Witchy Perfect Angel Rivera
noon ET podcast: Academics for Cuba from INN News w/ Reef Breland & Collin (Ogbonna) Radix-Carter
8:30am ET podcast at Indie Media Today: Sean Fain Wins Reelection as UAW President With LOW Turnout from IndieNewsNow LIVE w/ Indie
Friday 10/16
10pm ET clip premiere: DITCH TISCH! The Demand from Anti-Zionists & Mamdani Supporters to FIRE NYPD Commissioner from IndieNewsNow LIVE w/ Indie
7pm ET LIVE!: State of Israel’s 2026 election, DOJ RAIDS Ilhan’s Omar’s House | AAF EP:183 from Angel and Friends Angel Rivera
12pm ET podcast: BIG TECH $1.6B PLAY from INN News w/ Reef Breland & Collin (Ogbonna) Radix-Carter
11am ET clip premiere: Academics for Cuba from INN News with Reef Breland & Collin (Ogbonna) Radix-Carter
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK): #194 The Independent Review | AM Wakeup The Independent Review on AM WakeUp
8:30am ET podcast at Indie Media Today: DITCH TISCH! The Demand from Anti-Zionists & Mamdani Supporters to FIRE NYPD Commissioner from IndieNewsNow LIVE w/ Indie
Thursday 10/15
10pm ET clip premiere: 1 Year of “Ceasefire”, Bisan Owda, Surviving Genocide as a Journalist, ICC SANCTIONED, TORTURE CAMPS from IndieNewsNow LIVE w/ Indie
12pm ET new article: Inside Bill C-22, Canada’s Patriot Act. by The Dissident
12pm ET podcast: INN News #213 | BIG TECH $1.6B PLAY, ACADEMICS FOR CUBA, ZIONISM IS RACISM, SENATE EARMARKS $42B from INN News w/ Reef Breland & Collin (Ogbonna) Radix-Carter
11am ET clip premiere: UK Green Party Recognizes Zionism As Racism from INN News with Reef Breland & Collin (Ogbonna) Radix-Carter
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK): 10/15/2026 3yes & 3ars | Self-Replicating Bots | Diddy’s In Deep Dudu | AM Wakeup AM WakeUp
8:30am ET podcast at Indie Media Today: 1 Year of “Ceasefire”, Bisan Owda, Surviving Genocide as a Journalist, ICC SANCTIONED, TORTURE CAMPS from IndieNewsNow LIVE w/ Indie
Wednesday 10/14
9:45pm ET LIVE!: INN News #214 | MAMDANI SHAKEDOWN, AUTONOMOUS WARFARE, WHAT ZIONISM DOES, AI CLASSROOM SURVEILLANCE with Reef Breland and Collin (Ogbonna) Radix-Carter
9pm ET LIVE!: INN News #214 Part I | MAMDANI SHAKEDOWN with Reef Breland & Collin (Ogbonna) Radix-Carter
5pm ET clip premiere: Why Is The Senate EARMARKING $42B For Esports and horse therapy??? from INN News with Reef Breland & Collin (Ogbonna) Radix-Carter
12pm ET podcast: Ice Anxiety! from INN News w/ Reef Breland & Collin (Ogbonna) Radix-Carter
11am ET clip premiere: Why Is The Black Caucus TAKING $1.6B From Big Tech??? from INN News with Reef Breland & Collin (Ogbonna) Radix-Carter
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK): 10/14/2026 Revolution Wednesday w/ Teace | Finally, Data Center Scrutiny | HomeView | AM Wakeup AM WakeUp
9:45am ET new article: Leading Israeli Think Tank Publishes Psychotic Israeli ‘National Security’ Doctrine. by The Dissident The Dissident
8:30am ET podcast at Indie Media Today: Israeli T0rture Camps, DITCH Tisch, Quiet Part Out Loud, Fain WINS | IndieNewsNow LIVE! 10-13-26 with Indie Indie
Tuesday 10/13
10pm ET LIVE!: Israeli T0rture Camps, DITCH Tisch, Quiet Part Out Loud, Fain WINS | IndieNewsNow LIVE! 10-13-26 with Indie Indie
6:15pm ET new article: In Israeli Election, Helping Palestinian Children Is Seen An A Major Political Scandal. by The Dissident The Dissident
6pm ET clip premiere: Mutual Aid- Food Not Bombs, Joe Blank, Words of Will, Nataliya Vlchekova, Aspen Martin, Chanda Masta from IndieNewsNow LIVE w/ Indie
12:15pm ET new article at Indie Media Today: LIVESTREAM TONIGHT! Israeli T0rture Camps, DITCH Tisch, Quiet Part Out Loud, Fain WINS | IndieNewsNow LIVE! 10-13-26 on INN | Starts at 10pm ET / 7pm PT w/ Indie
12pm ET podcast: Robert Kraft!!! from INN News w/ Reef Breland & Collin (Ogbonna) Radix-Carter
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK): 10/13/2026 TLAV Tuesday | Blockchain Vulnerable To Hackers? | Flock Scales Down Workforce | AM Wakeup AM WakeUp and The Last American Vagabond
8:30am ET podcast at Indie Media Today: Mutual Aid- Food Not Bombs, Joe Blank, Words of Will, Nataliya Vlchekova, Aspen Martin, Chanda Masta from IndieNewsNow LIVE w/ Indie
Monday 10/12
10pm ET clip premiere: New Campaign Finance Research Tool, Ben Shapiro in Montana?, Burnham’s Potential War Crimes from IndieNewsNow LIVE w/ Indie
12pm ET podcast: Gaza Back to School! from INN News w/ Reef Breland & Collin (Ogbonna) Radix-Carter
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK): 10/12/2026 Sick Veggies | Flock Is Just The Tip | Your Pocket Agent | AM Wakeup AM WakeUp
8:30am ET podcast at Indie Media Today: New Campaign Finance Research Tool, Ben Shapiro in Montana?, Burnham’s Potential War Crimes from IndieNewsNow LIVE w/ Indie
Sunday 10/11
11pm ET LIVE! (on INN8: The Ocho on Rumble): Boats Smashing Into Other Boats #222 with Reef Breland & Indie
10pm ET clip premiere: Israel’s Unhealthy Influence Over Many American Jews and Democrats via J Street from IndieNewsNow LIVE w/ Indie
8:30am ET podcast at Indie Media Today: Israel’s Unhealthy Influence Over (Many) American Jews and Democrats via J Street from IndieNewsNow LIVE w/ Indie
12pm ET podcast: Black and Tans in Palestine from INN News w/ Reef Breland & Collin (Ogbonna) Radix-Carter
Help fund the media you want to see! Indie Media Today and Indie News Network operate on a “Value for Value system.” Everything we do is free to all.
We don’t paywall our content, but we do need - and deeply appreciate - your support.
One way to do that is with a monthly or annual subscription here.
An $8/mo subscription here or $5/mo. on Ko-Fi.com helps us continue to produce quality content that challenges mainstream corporate funded narratives & amplify independent voices.
Please support your favorite Indie Media creators!
Subscribe to ALL the INN channels at: indienews.network IndieNews.Network