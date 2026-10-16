Check out the interactive calendar! https://indienewsnetwork-weeklycalendar.my.canva.site/live-calendar-v3

All the livestreams, articles, clips & appearances from INN members since last Saturday, linked below! You can also check out an interactive version of the calendar here: https://indienewsnetwork-weeklycalendar.my.canva.site/live-calendar-v3

Visit the INN Live Calendar

*Note: If you’re reading this via email, the post is cut off - there are a LOT more articles & videos! Click to visit the webpage to see it all! There are 39 total things to watch & read from this past week alone!

Get 24/7 news ad-free from over 100 independent sources, access the INN merch store and watch LIVE, ad-free, whenever the network is streaming:

all at indienewsnow.com Subscribe to all the network channels at indienews.network.

Help fund the media you want to see! Indie Media Today and Indie News Network operate on a “Value for Value system.” Everything we do is free to all.

We don’t paywall our content, but we do need - and deeply appreciate - your support.

One way to do that is with a monthly or annual subscription here.

An $8/mo subscription here or $5/mo. on Ko-Fi.com helps us continue to produce quality content that challenges mainstream corporate funded narratives & amplify independent voices.

Please support your favorite Indie Media creators!

Saturday 10/17

Friday 10/16

Thursday 10/15

Wednesday 10/14

Tuesday 10/13

Monday 10/12

Sunday 10/11

Help fund the media you want to see! Indie Media Today and Indie News Network operate on a “Value for Value system.” Everything we do is free to all.

We don’t paywall our content, but we do need - and deeply appreciate - your support.

One way to do that is with a monthly or annual subscription here.

An $8/mo subscription here or $5/mo. on Ko-Fi.com helps us continue to produce quality content that challenges mainstream corporate funded narratives & amplify independent voices.

Please support your favorite Indie Media creators!

Subscribe to ALL the INN channels at: indienews.network IndieNews.Network