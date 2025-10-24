INN This Week 10/18 - 10/24/25 | @GetIndieNews @AngelJRivera08 @ReefBreland @ogbonna_Collin @IndLeftNews @IndieMediaToday @leftist_news12 @AMWakeup @SlowNewsDayShow @TheIndReview @TLAVagabond
Links to this past week's INN Livestreams, Clips, Articles & Appearances
All the livestreams, articles, clips & appearances from INN members since last Saturday! Subscribe to all the network channels at indienews.network.
*Note: If you’re reading this via email, the post is cut off - there are a LOT more articles & videos! Click to visit the webpage to see it all! There are 29 total items to watch & read this week alone!
Help fund the media you want to see! Indie Media Today and Indie News Network operate on a “Value for Value system.”
Everything we do is free to all. We don’t paywall our content, but we do need - and deeply appreciate - your support in order to keep running. One way to do that is with a monthly or annual subscription here.
A $5/mo subscription here or on Ko-Fi.com helps us continue to produce quality content that challenges mainstream corporate funded narratives & amplify independent voices.
Please support your favorite Indie Media creators!
Friday 10/24
10pm ET new clip: Trump’s a Puppet - We’re All Living In Miriam Adelson’s World | How Did We Miss That
7pm ET LIVE!: NBA Betting Scandal EXPOSED, AWS CRASHES and HALF OF THE INTERNET is DISABLED | AITA EP:131 | Angel in the Afternoon
3pm ET new article: New Book Details How NATO and The CIA Installed The ‘World’s Leading Narco-State’ In Afghanistan. by The Dissident
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK) LIVE!: #143 The Independent Review | AM Wakeup
Thursday 10/23
10pm ET new clip: Spy Profiles VANISH, Boeing Profits From Genocide, Media Research Consolidation | How Did We Miss That
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK) LIVE!: 10/23/2025 Trump Releases Venezuelan Smugglers | Cokey Smurf Needs Planes | Greater Israel Project | AM Wakeup
Wednesday 10/22
9pm ET LIVE!: INN News #172 | SILENT PARTNERSHIP, NO JURY, THE “RESISTANCE” OF BAD BUNNY, HELP FROM HUGO
7pm ET clip premiere: Israeli War Crimes Committed THIS WEEK | How Did We Miss That
10:15am new article: German Police Raid Author’s House For Tweet Criticizing Israel. by The Dissident
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK) LIVE!: 10/22/2025 Ry-volution Wednesday w/ Teace | 7SEES Returns | Lead Powder | AM Wakeup
Tuesday 10/21
10pm ET clip premiere: Reminder - “No Kings” is Corporate Establishment Backed & Funded | How Did We Miss That
8pm new article: The History Of The Gaza ‘Humanitarian’ Foundation-A Sadistic Tool Of The Gaza Genocide. by The Dissident
10:45am new article: British-Palestinian Doctor Gets Arrested For Supporting Palestine. by The Dissident
11am ET clip premiere: Are Chris Pratt & Steph Curry For Hire To Promote Israel? | INN News
10:45am new article: Bodies of Returned Palestinian Hostages Show Signs Of Torture By Israeli Officials. by The Dissident
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK) LIVE!: 10/21/2025 TeaceLAV Tuesday | Breaking the Internet | Imminent Default | AM Wakeup
Monday 10/20
3:15pm new article: Trump Threatens To Resume Israeli Genocide In Gaza. by The Dissident
11am ET clip premiere: The Nobel Peace Prize Winner Is A FRIEND Of Netanyahu | INN News
7:30am new podcast: #182: Miriam Adelson Bought Trump | Israeli War Crimes THIS WEEK | Dominion Voting Sold | How Did We Miss That
Sunday 10/19
midnight ET on The Ocho LIVE!: Boats Smashing Into Other Boats #182
10pm ET LIVE!: Miriam Adelson Bought Trump | Israeli War Crimes THIS WEEK | Dominion Voting Sold | How Did We Miss That #182
11:15am new article: Israel Is Still Backing Criminal Gangs To Carry Out Its Bidding In Gaza. by The Dissident
11am ET clip premiere: The JOY Of Antifascism | INN News
8:30am ET new video: Justice4Aspen Fundraiser Livestream October 29
Saturday 10/18
10pm ET LIVE!: #JusticeForAspen: Trapped in the System | INN 1-on-1 | How Did We Miss That
8pm ET on The Ocho LIVE!: The Vision BETRAYS Seth Rollins! Bron Breakker=STAR! NJPW coming to Trenton NJ in 2026 PWT EP:69 | Pro Wrestling Talk
6pm ET clip premiere: AI Searchable Epstein Files - Nobel Peace Prize a Regime Change Tool - Self-Deporting Nightmare | How Did We Miss That
11:30am new article: What The New York Times Left Out Of Its Article On The CIA In South America. by The Dissident
11am ET clip premiere: Palestinians DENIED Family Reunions After Being Released From Prison | INN News
Help fund the media you want to see! Indie Media Today and Indie News Network operate on a “Value for Value system.”
Everything we do is free to all. We don’t paywall our content, but we do need - and deeply appreciate - your support in order to keep running. One way to do that is with a monthly or annual subscription here.
A $5/mo subscription here or on Ko-Fi.com helps us continue to produce quality content that challenges mainstream corporate funded narratives & amplify independent voices.
Please support your favorite Indie Media creators!
Subscribe to ALL the INN channels at: indienews.network
Find all the members and their links at: https://linktr.ee/innmembers
Jeremy’s Lament For Humanity
https://substack.com/@jeremyloffredo/note/c-169834477?r=363mfo&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action