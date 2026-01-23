INN This Week 1/18 - 1/24/26 @GetIndieNews @IndLeftNews @AngelJRivera08 @TheIndReview @AMWakeup @ReefBreland @ogbonna_Collin @The_Dissident30 @SlowNewsDayShow @IndieMediaToday @IN_Now_Live
Links to this past week's INN Livestreams, Clips, Articles & Appearances
All the livestreams, articles, clips & appearances from INN members since last Saturday! Subscribe to all the network channels at indienews.network.
Check out an interactive version of this calendar here: https://indienewsnetwork-weeklycalendar.my.canva.site/live-calendar (**for some weird reason, the clicked links to youtube don’t work, but copying the link and pasting in a browser does work. Everything else works great!)
*Note: If you’re reading this via email, the post is cut off - there are a LOT more articles & videos! Click to visit the webpage to see it all! There are 28 total items to watch & read from this past week alone!
Saturday 1/24
midnight ET LIVE! (On INN8: The Ocho): Spec Ops The Line Not Call Of Duty PRO Military PROPAGANDA Game Late Night Gaming With Angel Rivera w/ Angel Rivera
10pm ET clip premiere: OF COURSE the Iran Protests Were Western Led Coup Attempts | IndieNewsNow LIVE! Indie
8pm ET LIVE! (On INN8: The Ocho): Saturday Nights Main Even Review | PWT EP:77 #SNME Pro Wrestling Talk w/ Angel Rivera
Friday 1/23
10pm ET clip premiere: Israel’s 1100+ Violations of the “Ceasefire”, Trump’s “Board of Peace” for Gaza? Zero Palestinians | from IndieNewsNow LIVE Indie
7pm ET LIVE!: Trump INVITES Putin to GAZA PEACE BOARD, Trump/EU TRADE FIGHT Over GREENLAND | AITA EP:147 | Angel in the Afternoon Angel Rivera
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK): #156 The Independent Review | AM Wakeup The Independent Review AM WakeUp
Thursday 1/22
10pm ET LIVE!: Alan MacLeod on Venezuela, Spies Working in Big Tech, Julian Assange, Censorship & more | INN 1-on-1 w/ Indie & Alan MacLeod
9pm ET clip premiere: A CLEAR Escalation of Violence by ICE in Multiple Cities Including on Citizens from IndieNewsNow LIVE
8pm ET new article: How The U.S. and Israel Prop Up Puppets In Countries Targeted For War. by The Dissident
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK): 01/22/2026 3yes & 3ars | Trump Tells WEF “I’m A Dictator” | Balkanizing Syria | AM Wakeup AM WakeUp Charles
Wednesday 1/21
4:15pm ET new article: Israel Targets And Kills Three More Journalists In Gaza. by The Dissident
12:45pm ET new article: How Regime Change In Iran Is The Final Phase Of The ‘Clean Break’ Strategy. by The Dissident
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK): 1/21/2026 Revolution Wednesday w/ Teace | Aaron Day Interview | The Great Rugpull | AM Wakeup AM WakeUp
Tuesday 1/20
10pm ET LIVE!: Israel, Mossad, CIA & ICE Reign of Terror on Iran, Gaza, West Bank, US | IndieNewsNow LIVE! 01-20-26 w/ Indie
9pm ET new article: At The WEF, Scott Bessent Says The Quiet Part Out Loud About Sanctions On Iran. by The Dissident
6:30pm ET clip premiere: INN Supporters Need Help to their GoFundMes - Chanda Masta, Natalya Vlechkova, Aspen Martin from IndieNewsNow LIVE
6pm ET new article: Israeli Paper Admits To Mossad Involvement In The Protests In Iran. by The Dissident
11am ET clip premiere: How US CONTROL Of Venuezuela’s Oil Will HURT Black Communities | INN News
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK): 01/20/2026 TLAV Tuesday | Riley Waggaman Returns | Larry Fink Wants Your Trust | AM Wakeup AM WakeUp The Last American Vagabond
Monday 1/19
10:15pm ET new article: The Role Of Sanctions In America’s Hybrid Wars. by The Dissident
9pm ET clip premiere: Activists Arrested for Pamphlets, 4th Death in ICE Custody, Bad Venezuela Takes | IndieNewsNow LIVE! Indie
11am ET clip premiere: How Liberals Are SUSCEPTIBLE To War Propaganda | INN News
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK): 01/19/2026 Physical AI | Will Disclosure Cause Bank Runs? | United States of Adelson | AM Wakeup AM WakeUp Charles Garland Nixon
Sunday 1/18
11pm ET LIVE!: Boats Smashing Into Other Boats LIVE! #193 #React Reef Breland Indie
9:45pm ET clip premiere: Julian Assange Was a Canary in the Coalmine: Activists Labeled as Terrorists | IndieNewsNow LIVE! Indie
6:45pm ET new article: Every House Democrat Votes Against Defunding A Cutout Of The CIA. by The Dissident
11am ET clip premiere: How ICE & Israel Use The SAME VIOLENT Playbook | INN News
4:30am ET new article: Victim Reveals More Harrowing Details Of Israel’s Rape and Torture Dungeons. by The Dissident
3am ET new article: Senior Advisors To The ‘Board of Peace’ Governing Gaza ‘Played a Key Role In Advancing’ The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. by The Dissident The Dissident
