INN This Week 11/29 - 12/6/25
Links to this past week's INN Livestreams, Clips, Articles & Appearances
Help fund the media you want to see! Indie Media Today and Indie News Network operate on a “Value for Value system.”
Everything we do is free to all. We don’t paywall our content, but we do need - and deeply appreciate - your support in order to keep running. One way to do that is with a monthly or annual subscription here.
A $5/mo subscription here or on Ko-Fi.com helps us continue to produce quality content that challenges mainstream corporate funded narratives & amplify independent voices.
Please support your favorite Indie Media creators!
Friday 12/5
9:45pm ET clip premiere: Venezuela: Another US Act of War - Airspace Illegally Closed By Trump Admin | IndieNewsNow LIVE!
7pm ET LIVE!: The EU PREPARING for WAR with RUSSIA, The Army’s latest PSYOP “WE ARE EVERYWHERE” | AITA EP:137 | Angel in the Afternoon
1:15pm ET new article: New White House National Security Strategy Paper Officially Ends The New Cold War With Russia. by The Dissident
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK): #149 The Independent Review | AM Wakeup
Thursday 12/4
10pm ET LIVE!: Content Creator Tools AMA! Livestreaming, Editing, Publishing & more | Indie’s Tech Tips 12-04-25
9pm ET clip premiere: Honduras- US-Friendly Puppet Wins Election - How Convenient! | IndieNewsNow LIVE!
5pm ET new article: For The Second Time, UK Police Arrest British-Palestinian Doctor Rahmeh Aladwan For Speech. by The Dissident
11am ET clip premiere: Nursing (And Other Professions) Are NO LONGER “Professional” | INN News
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK): 12/04/2025 Our Strongest Ally | Climate Fearmongering Over? | Kamikaze Drone Squad | AM Wakeup
Wednesday 12/3
9pm ET LIVE!: INN News #177 | ACT OF COURAGE?, NOT ANTI-ZIONIST?, AMERICA’S NEW WAR, MANUFACTURING CONSENT AGAIN!
3:45pm ET new article: Hillary Clinton Says Pro-Palestine Protestors Don’t Know History, While She Distorts The Actual History. by The Dissident
11am ET clip premiere: The MULTIPLE Identities Of Victor Marx | INN News
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK): 12/03/2025 Revolution Wednesday w/ Teace | Bush Doctrine 2025 | 6G Nation | AM Wakeup
7:30am new podcast replay: IDF Executions, Act of War on Venezuela, Honduras Election Interference | IndieNewsNow LIVE! 12-2-25
Tuesday 12/2
10pm ET LIVE!: IDF Executions, Act of War on Venezuela, Honduras Election Interference | IndieNewsNow LIVE! 12-2-25
7:30pm ET clip premiere: GoFundMes for Chanda Masta, Nataliya Vlchekova, Aspen Martin, #ReinstateCharlieMac | #GivingTuesday | IndieNewsNow LIVE!
7pm ET new article: With Venezuela War On The Horizon, Mainstream Media Manufacturing Consent Goes Into Overdrive. by The Dissident
2:45pm ET new article: In Another Major ‘Ceasefire’ Violation, Israel Targets And Kills Palestinian Journalist In Gaza. by The Dissident
11am ET clip premiere: How Louisana RELEASES Prisoners To DEPORT Them | INN News
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to Twitch & KICK): 12/02/2025 TLAV Tuesday | We’re Jealous of Ms Rachel | Caribbean Dreams | AM Wakeup
Monday 12/1
10pm ET LIVE!: EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Cristian on Media, Truth & The Two-Party Illusion | INN 1-on-1 withand
7:45pm ET new article: DNI Tulsi Gabbard Used To Oppose U.S. Intervention In Venezuela, Said ‘It’s About The Oil’ by The Dissident
5:15pm ET new article: Venezuela’s U.S. Backed Puppet Maria Corina Machado: Venezuela will be Israel’s closest ally in Latin America. by The Dissident
3:30pm ET new article: Peaceful Pro-Palestine Protestors Mass Arrested By The U.K.’s Zionist Regime Again. by The Dissident
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK): 12/01/2025 3yes & 3ars | Slop Evader | Shut Down Venezuela | AM Wakeup
Sunday 11/30
11pm ET LIVE!: UNCENSORED Boats Smashing Into Other Boats LIVE! #186 #React
9:45pm ET clip premiere: YOU MUST LOVE THE CLANKERS, Ukraine ATTACKS Medics, ICE Disappearing Possessions | IndieNewsNow LIVE!
7pm ET LIVE!: WWE Survivor Series War Games San Diego Review | PWT EP:73 | Pro Wrestling Talk
5pm ET new article: War Criminal Elliott Abrams Calls For A Regime Change War In Venezuela. by The Dissident
12pm ET new article: Witness Details How Aid Lootings In Gaza Were Israeli False Flags. by
11am ET clip premiere: How The DISMANTLING Of The Dept. Of Ed. SCREWS OVER Native Americans | INN News&
Saturday 11/29
10pm ET clip premiere: Johnny Vedmore SLAPPed with Takedown Requests, Censoring His Work | IndieNewsNow LIVE!
