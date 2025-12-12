INN This Week 12/7 - 12/13/25 @GetIndieNews @IndLeftNews @AngelJRivera08 @TheIndReview @AMWakeup @SnowHimbo @ReefBreland @ogbonna_Collin @The_Dissident30 @SlowNewsDayShow @IndieMediaToday
Links to this past week's INN Livestreams, Clips, Articles & Appearances
All the livestreams, articles, clips & appearances from INN members since last Saturday! Subscribe to all the network channels at indienews.network.
Check out an interactive version of this calendar here: https://indienewsnetwork-weeklycalendar.my.canva.site/live-calendar (**for some weird reason, the clicked links to youtube don’t work, but copying the link and pasting in a browser does work. Everything else works great!)
*Note: If you’re reading this via email, the post is cut off - there are a LOT more articles & videos! Click to visit the webpage to see it all! There are 30 total items to watch & read this week alone!
Help fund the media you want to see! Indie Media Today and Indie News Network operate on a “Value for Value system.”
Everything we do is free to all. We don’t paywall our content, but we do need - and deeply appreciate - your support in order to keep running. One way to do that is with a monthly or annual subscription here.
A $5/mo subscription here or on Ko-Fi.com helps us continue to produce quality content that challenges mainstream corporate funded narratives & amplify independent voices.
Please support your favorite Indie Media creators!
Friday 12/12
10pm ET clip premiere: RIP Refaat Alareer, West Bank Escalation, Albanese Sanctions, Investigate Ms. Rachel?, More Hasbara | IndieNewsNow LIVE! Indie
7pm ET LIVE!: Trump Wants CONTROL of LATIN AMERICA, Honduras ELECTION CRISIS | AITA EP:138 | Angel in the Afternoon Angel Rivera
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK): #150 The Independent Review | AM Wakeup The Independent Review AM WakeUp
Thursday 12/11
10pm ET LIVE!: Nobody Wants to Work Anymore #19 w/ Indie and Snow Himbo Indie & Snow Himbo
7:30pm ET clip premiere: A Year Since Luigi Mangione was Arrested & Fed to the Public as a Patsy | IndieNewsNow LIVE! Indie
1:15pm ET new article: Former Top Biden Admin Official Admits The U.S. Could Have Prevented War, ‘Destruction And Loss Of Life’ In Ukraine. by The Dissident
11:30am ET new article: The U.S. Is Considering Placing Sanctions On UNRWA Based On Debunked Israeli Talking Point. by The Dissident
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK): 12/11/2025 InstaScam | Colby of GTW Joins the Show | Venezuelan Tanker Heist | AM Wakeup AM WakeUp
Wednesday 12/10
9:45pm ET new article: Rep. Thomas Massie Is Right About NATO. by The Dissident
9pm ET LIVE!: INN News #178 | BLACK FRIDAY BOOM, FRIENDS OF ZION, HILLARY CONDEMNS SUFFERING, GREAT WALL OF SYRIA Reef Breland Collin (Ogbonna) Radix-Carter
8pm ET new article: War With Venezuela Is Heating Up: Here Are The Motives Behind It. by The Dissident
4pm ET new article: The Zionist Takeover Of CBS News Continues With Tony Dokoupil Installed As Evening News Anchor. by The Dissident
11am ET clip premiere: Was Rosa Parks The First Person To REFUSE To Give Up Her Bus Seat? | INN News
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK): 12/10/2025 Revolution Wednesday w/ Teace | Crowdfunding Life | Civilizational Suicide | AM Wakeup AM WakeUp
7:30am new podcast replay: Refaat Alareer, Luigi Mangione, Lifetouch Photos, Venezuela & Somalia | IndieNewsNow LIVE! 12-9-25 Indie
Tuesday 12/9
10pm ET LIVE!: Refaat Alareer, Luigi Mangione, Lifetouch Photos, Venezuela & Somalia | IndieNewsNow LIVE! 12-9-25 Indie
12:45pm ET new article: Report: Nearly Half Of Journalists Killed Worldwide In 2025 Were Killed By Israel. by The Dissident
11am ET clip premiere: Mainstream Media is MANUFACTURING CONSENT Again! | INN News
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to Twitch & KICK): 12/09/2025 TLAV Tuesday | Zowe Smith Returns | Fortress Communities | AM Wakeup AM WakeUp The Last American Vagabond Zowe
Monday 12/8
7:15pm ET new article: Revealed: Israel Used Palantir Technologies In Pager Terrorist Attack In Lebanon. by The Dissident
9:45pm ET clip premiere: #GivingTuesday GoFundMes for friends who need help: Chanda Masta, Nataliya Vlchekova, Aspen Martin | IndieNewsNow LIVE! Indie
7:15pm ET new article: At The ‘Friends Of Zion’ Summit, Israel Trains American Evangelicals To Be Israeli Propagandists. by The Dissident
11am ET clip premiere: The White House’s “New War” With Venezuela | INN News
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK): 12/08/2025 EU Walks Back Engine Ban | War Crimes Department | Ukraine Peace Deal? | AM Wakeup AM WakeUp Charles
Sunday 12/7
11pm ET LIVE!: Boats Smashing Into Other Boats LIVE! #187 #React Reef Breland Indie
12pm ET new article: Censored Documentary Exposes How The U.S. Government Launders Propaganda As ‘Independent Journalism’. by The Dissident
6pm ET clip premiere: AI’s Water Problem, British Special Forces Afghan War Crimes, TN Pulls LGBTQ Library Books | IndieNewsNow LIVE! Indie
11am ET clip premiere: Are Tucker Carlson & Candace Owens Truly Anti-Zionist? | INN News Reef Breland & Collin (Ogbonna) Radix-Carter
Saturday 12/6
10pm ET clip premiere: IDF Executions, Google’s Cover-Up, More Apartheid, Zionist Societal Infiltration | IndieNewsNow LIVE!
2:45pm ET new article: Two Years Ago Today, A Bari Weiss Led Smear Campaign Led To The IDF Murder Of Refaat Alareer. by The Dissident
Subscribe to ALL the INN channels at: indienews.network IndieNews.Network