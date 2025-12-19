INN This Week 12/13 - 12/20/25 @GetIndieNews @IndLeftNews @AngelJRivera08 @TheIndReview @AMWakeup @SnowHimbo @ReefBreland @ogbonna_Collin @The_Dissident30 @SlowNewsDayShow @IndieMediaToday
Links to this past week's INN Livestreams, Clips, Articles & Appearances
All the livestreams, articles, clips & appearances from INN members since last Saturday! Subscribe to all the network channels at indienews.network.
Check out an interactive version of this calendar here: https://indienewsnetwork-weeklycalendar.my.canva.site/live-calendar (**for some weird reason, the clicked links to youtube don’t work, but copying the link and pasting in a browser does work. Everything else works great!)
*Note: If you’re reading this via email, the post is cut off - there are a LOT more articles & videos! Click to visit the webpage to see it all! There are 30 total items to watch & read this week alone!
Saturday 12/20
10pm ET LIVE!: 12 Days of F*ck Israel - Day 7 - July 2025 | How Did We Miss That Rewind Indie & Reef Breland
9:30pm ET clip premiere: Food Not Bombs, ICE, Antifa & Propaganda | IndieNewsNow LIVE! Indie
8pm ET LIVE!: Bron Breakker’s is a Main Eventer, TNA Gets a TV Deal With AMC, John Cena Retirement | PWT EP:74 | Pro Wrestling Talk Angel Rivera
Friday 12/19
10pm ET LIVE!: 12 Days of F*ck Israel - Day 6 - June 2025 | How Did We Miss That Rewind Indie & Reef Breland
9:30pm ET clip premiere: Mintpress News Under Assault From Israel-Aligned Group, $50k Fundraiser Terminated | IndieNewsNow LIVE! Indie
7pm ET LIVE!: Will Pres. Trump GO THROUGH with WAR with VENEZUELA? Senate Passes $901 Billion NDAA | AITA EP:139 | Angel in the Afternoon Angel Rivera
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK): #151 The Independent Review | AM Wakeup The Independent Review AM WakeUp
Thursday 12/18
10pm ET LIVE!: Jesse Jett: The Coming of Winter Take 2 - 4 Years of ‘The Coming of Spring’ - American Tradition #68 Indie & Jesse Jett
9pm ET clip premiere: Americans Killed in Syria, Ancient Town Disappearing, 350+ Days Since Dr Abu Safiya Was Taken | IndieNewsNow LIVE! Indie
5pm ET LIVE!: 12 Days of F*ck Israel - Day 5 - May 2025 | How Did We Miss That Rewind Indie & Reef Breland
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK): 12/18/2025 Steak & Lobster For The Troops | Jose Nino Interview | Trillion Dollar Military | AM Wakeup AM WakeUp
Wednesday 12/17
9:45pm ET new article: Rep. Thomas Massie Is Right About NATO. by The Dissident
9pm ET LIVE!: INN News 179 | PALESTINE CHRISTIANS ATTACKED, WEAPON OF MASS DECEPTION, BONDI BEACH, FBI TERROR PLOT Reef Breland Collin (Ogbonna) Radix-Carter
5pm ET LIVE!: 12 Days of F*ck Israel - Day 4 - April 2025 | How Did We Miss That Rewind Indie & Reef Breland
11am ET clip premiere: How BLACK FRIDAY Wasn’t A Boom | INN News
10:30am ET new article: Julian Assange Launches Criminal Complaint Against Nobel Foundation For Promoting War Crimes In Venezuela. by The Dissident
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK): 12/17/2025 Revolution Wednesday w/ Teace | Digital Cooperation Portal | Tanker Blockade | AM Wakeup AM WakeUp
7:30am new podcast replay: ICE, Syria, Venezuela, Palestine: The Blowback of US Empire | IndieNewsNow LIVE! 12-16-25 Indie
2:45am ET new article: Trump, Yet Again, Boasts About Being Owned By The Israel Lobby. by The Dissident
1:45am ET new article: Trump Announces Siege Warfare On Venezuela. by The Dissident
Tuesday 12/16
10pm ET LIVE!: ICE, Syria, Venezuela, Palestine: The Blowback of US Empire | IndieNewsNow LIVE! 12-16-25 Indie
9:30pm ET clip premiere: GoFundMes for our friends who need help - Chanda Masta, Nataliya Vlchekova, Aspen Martin | IndieNewsNow LIVE! Indie
5pm ET LIVE!: 12 Days of F*ck Israel - Day 3 - March 2025 | How Did We Miss That Rewind Indie & Reef Breland
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to Twitch & KICK): 12/16/2025 TLAV Tuesday | Aussie Gun Grab | Fent=WMD | Captive Audiences & Hostage Hosts | AM Wakeup AM WakeUp The Last American Vagabond
Monday 12/15
10pm ET clip premiere: What’s the US Military Doing in Venezuela and Somalia? | IndieNewsNow LIVE! Indie
6pm ET LIVE!: 12 Days of F*ck Israel - Day 2 - February 2025 | How Did We Miss That Rewind Indie & Reef Breland
5:15pm ET new article: EU Sanctions Swiss Analyst For Criticism Of The Ukraine Proxy War. by The Dissident
11am ET clip premiere: Israel USED Palantir In TERROR ATTACK | INN News
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK): 12/15/2025 David A Hughes Interview | Closing Out the Year With a Bang | Captive Audiences | AM Wakeup AM WakeUp Charles David A. Hughes
2:45am ET new article: Israeli Narrative Debunked- Bondi Terrorists Were Tied To ISIS. by The Dissident The Dissident
Sunday 12/14
11pm ET LIVE!: Boats Smashing Into Other Boats LIVE! #188 #React Reef Breland Indie
10:15pm ET clip premiere: Media Baron Tech Bros, Checked Out On Politics, ICE Shoves Congresswoman, UCLA Violence | IndieNewsNow LIVE! Indie
8pm ET new article: New York Times’ Bret Stephens Baselessly Blames Israel Critics For Bondi Terrorist Attack. by The Dissident
6pm ET LIVE!: 12 Days of F*ck Israel - Day 1 - January 2025 | How Did We Miss That Rewind Indie & Reef Breland
5pm ET clip premiere: Mike Huckabee...FRIEND OF Zion? | INN News Reef Breland & Collin (Ogbonna) Radix-Carter
4:15pm ET new article: For Israel, The Terrorist Attack At Bondi Is An Opportunity To Push For War With Iran. by The Dissident
11am ET clip premiere: Does Hillary Clinton CONDEMN “All” Global Suffering? | INN News Reef Breland & Collin (Ogbonna) Radix-Carter
Saturday 12/13
10pm ET clip premiere: Private Equity Owns Your Kids’ School Photos. Why? | IndieNewsNow LIVE!
9:30pm ET new article: Everything The Mainstream Media Won’t Tell You About María Corina Machado. by The Dissident
7pm ET new article: The Real Reason U.S. Troops Were In Syria. by The Dissident
