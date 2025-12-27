INN This Week 12/20 - 12/27/25 @GetIndieNews @IndLeftNews @AngelJRivera08 @TheIndReview @AMWakeup @SnowHimbo @ReefBreland @ogbonna_Collin @The_Dissident30 @SlowNewsDayShow @IndieMediaToday
Links to this past week's INN Livestreams, Clips, Articles & Appearances
All the livestreams, articles, clips & appearances from INN members since last Saturday! Subscribe to all the network channels at indienews.network.
Check out an interactive version of this calendar here: https://indienewsnetwork-weeklycalendar.my.canva.site/live-calendar (**for some weird reason, the clicked links to youtube don’t work, but copying the link and pasting in a browser does work. Everything else works great!)
*Note: If you’re reading this via email, the post is cut off - there are a LOT more articles & videos! Click to visit the webpage to see it all! There are 27 total items to watch & read this week alone!
Help fund the media you want to see! Indie Media Today and Indie News Network operate on a “Value for Value system.”
Everything we do is free to all. We don’t paywall our content, but we do need - and deeply appreciate - your support in order to keep running. One way to do that is with a monthly or annual subscription here.
A $5/mo subscription here or on Ko-Fi.com helps us continue to produce quality content that challenges mainstream corporate funded narratives & amplify independent voices.
Please support your favorite Indie Media creators!
Saturday 12/27
10pm ET clip premiere: More Detainees Dying in Corporate Owned & Government Contracted ICE "Detention Facilities" | IndieNewsNow LIVE! Indie
Friday 12/26
10pm ET clip premiere: ICE Goes Into Schools in Columbus, OH? | IndieNewsNow LIVE! Indie
7pm ET LIVE!: ICE Plans Detention “Mega Centers” Israeli DM Plans PERMANENT Occupation of Gaza | AITA EP:140 | Angel in the Afternoon Angel Rivera
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK): #152 The Independent Review | AM Wakeup The Independent Review AM WakeUp
Thursday 12/25
8pm ET LIVE!: 12 Days of F*ck Israel - Day 12 - December 2025 | How Did We Miss That Rewind Indie & Reef Breland
noon ET clip premiere: Ceasefire in Name Only, Biweekly Zoom Meeting, Ms Rachel, Pizzaballa Visits Gaza, Nvidia Facility | IndieNewsNow LIVE! Indie
noon ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK): 12/18/2025 Steak & Lobster For The Troops | Jose Nino Interview | Trillion Dollar Military | AM Wakeup AM WakeUp
Wednesday 12/24
9pm ET LIVE!: INN News | 12 Days of F*ck Israel! Over 5 hours of HOLIDAY ANTI-ZIONIST jams for gift opening! Reef Breland Collin (Ogbonna) Radix-Carter
8:45pm ET new article: EXCLUSIVE: Rumble Burying Channel Subscriptions? Crypto Wallet LIVE! | Indie’s Tech Tips by Indie
5pm ET LIVE!: 12 Days of F*ck Israel - Day 11 - November 2025 | IndieNewsNow LIVE Rewind Indie
7:30am new podcast replay: ICE Deaths, Columbus Targeted, Not a Ceasefire, Age Verification Laws | IndieNewsNow LIVE! 12-23-25 Indie
Tuesday 12/23
10pm ET LIVE!: ICE Deaths, Columbus Targeted, Not a Ceasefire, Age Verification Laws | IndieNewsNow LIVE! 12-23-25 Indie
5pm ET LIVE!: 12 Days of F*ck Israel - Day 10 - October 2025 | How Did We Miss That Rewind Indie & Reef Breland
11am ET clip premiere: Trump DECLARES Drug As “Weapon Of Mass Destruction” | INN News Reef Breland Collin (Ogbonna) Radix-Carter
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to Twitch & KICK): 12/23/2025 TLAV Tuesday | Privateering | Trump Announces AI "Tech Force" | AM Wakeup AM WakeUp The Last American Vagabond
Monday 12/22
10pm ET clip premiere: How To Spot a Psyop | IndieNewsNow LIVE! Indie
6pm ET LIVE!: 12 Days of F*ck Israel - Day 9 - September 2025 | How Did We Miss That Rewind Indie & Reef Breland
11am ET clip premiere: How Israel & Mainstream Media EXPLOIT The Bondi Beach Tragedy | INN News
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK): 12/22/2025 3yes & 3ars | Garland Nixon Returns | Self-Driving Gridlock | AM Wakeup AM WakeUp Charles Garland Nixon
Sunday 12/21
11pm ET LIVE!: Boats Smashing Into Other Boats LIVE! #189 #React Reef Breland Indie
9:30pm ET clip premiere: YouTube ERASES Rovics, UK Charges Dropped vs Medhurst, Compound Interest, Heritage Foundation's Plan | IndieNewsNow LIVE! Indie
6pm ET LIVE!: 12 Days of F*ck Israel - Day 8 - August 2025 | How Did We Miss That Rewind Indie & Reef Breland
11am ET clip premiere: Another FBI-Invented Terrorist Plot | INN News Reef Breland & Collin (Ogbonna) Radix-Carter
Saturday 12/20
9:30pm ET clip premiere: Food Not Bombs, ICE, Antifa & Propaganda | IndieNewsNow LIVE!
8pm ET LIVE!: Bron Breakker’s is a Main Eventer, TNA Gets a TV Deal With AMC, John Cena Retirement | PWT EP:74 | Pro Wrestling Talk
5pm ET LIVE!: 12 Days of F*ck Israel - Day 7 - July 2025 | How Did We Miss That Rewind Indie & Reef Breland
11am ET clip premiere: Historic Christian Presence In West Bank UNDER ATTACK | INN News
Subscribe to ALL the INN channels at: indienews.network IndieNews.Network