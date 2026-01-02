INN This Week 12/28/25 - 1/3/26 @GetIndieNews @IndLeftNews @AngelJRivera08 @TheIndReview @AMWakeup @SnowHimbo @ReefBreland @ogbonna_Collin @The_Dissident30 @SlowNewsDayShow @IndieMediaToday @7SEES_
Saturday 1/3
10pm ET clip premiere: More Detainees Dying in Corporate Owned & Government Contracted ICE "Detention Facilities" | IndieNewsNow LIVE! Indie
Friday 1/2
7pm ET LIVE!: Ukrainians ALLEGEDLY tried to ASSASSINATE Putin, Israel KILLS 414 since Cease Fire | AITA EP:141 | Angel in the Afternoon Angel Rivera
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK): #153 The Independent Review | AM Wakeup The Independent Review AM WakeUp
Thursday 1/1
10pm ET LIVE!: Content Creator Tools AMA! Livestreaming, Editing, Publishing & more | Indie's Tech Tips REPLAY w/ Indie
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK): 01/01/2026 Robyn RJS Returns | Five Eyes Techno-Feudalism | Greater Israel Project 26 | AM Wakeup AM WakeUp
Wednesday 12/31
9pm ET LIVE!: American Tradition with Jesse Jett: Rewind 2025 w/ Jesse Jett and Indie
6:30pm ET LIVE!: INN News | Our Best clips of 2025! Happy New Year! | INN News w/ Reef Breland and Collin (Ogbonna) Radix-Carter
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to Twitch & KICK): 12/31/2025 Revolution Wednesday w/ Teace | Iron Beam | Eazy 2026 Predictions | AM Wakeup AM WakeUp
2am ET new article: ANALYSIS: Somali Fraud in Minnesota? by Indie
Tuesday 12/30
7pm ET LIVE!: INN 1-on-1: Best of 2025 Night 2 feat: Chanda Masta and Dissent in Bloom w/ Indie, Chanda Masta and Dissent in Bloom
6pm ET new article: Is Israel Weaponizing Protests In Iran For Regime Change? by The Dissident
6pm ET clip premiere: GoFundMes - Chanda Masta, Nataliya Vlchekova, Aspen Martin | IndieNewsNow LIVE! Indie
4:15pm ET new article: The Trump Administration, In It's First Year, Bombed Six Countries. by The Dissident
10:15am ET new article: Report-Israel Targeted And Killed 700 Family Members Of Journalists In Gaza Since 2023. by The Dissident
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to Twitch & KICK): 12/30/2025 TLAV Tuesday | Brad Binkley Returns | Dirty Jobs w/ Sam Altman | AM Wakeup AM WakeUp The Last American Vagabond
midnight ET new article: Netanyahu Aligned Think Tanker: Somaliland Offered To ‘Absorb’ One Million Palestinians. by The Dissident
Monday 12/29
10pm ET new article: Former U.S. Ambassador To Venezuela Says The Quiet Part Out Loud About U.S. Siege Warfare. by The Dissident
7pm ET LIVE!: INN 1-on-1: Best of 2025 Night 1 feat: 7SEES and Ryan Cristian Indie w/ The Last American Vagabond & 7SEES
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK): 12/29/2025 Teal Martin Returns | That Kush Tho | Can't Even Bomb Right | AM Wakeup AM WakeUp Charles Garland Nixon
Sunday 12/28
11pm ET LIVE!: UNCENSORED Boats Smashing Into Other Boats LIVE! #190 #React Reef Breland Indie
9:30pm ET new article: A Look Back At Israel’s Role In Selling The Iraq War. by The Dissident
9:30pm ET clip premiere: Substack Bends the Knee to Age Verification Laws, Shady Company Behind Verification | IndieNewsNow LIVE! Indie
