All the livestreams, articles, clips & appearances from INN members since last Saturday! Subscribe to all the network channels at indienews.network.
Check out an interactive version of this calendar here: https://indienewsnetwork-weeklycalendar.my.canva.site/live-calendar-v3 (**for some weird reason, the clicked links to youtube don’t work, but copying the link and pasting in a browser does work. Everything else works great!)
*Note: If you’re reading this via email, the post is cut off - there are a LOT more articles & videos! Click to visit the webpage to see it all! There are 36 total things to watch & read from this past week alone!
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Please support your favorite Indie Media creators!
Saturday 9/19
10pm ET clip premiere: Whitney Webb’s Warning About Pangram, the AI Detector from IndieNewsNow LIVE w/ Indie
7pm ET LIVE! (on INN8: The Ocho): Pro Wrestling Talk w/ Angel & Mrs Witchy Perfect Angel Rivera
12pm ET podcast: Even MORE Dystopia!!! from INN News w/ Reef Breland & Collin (Ogbonna) Radix-Carter
8:30am ET podcast at Indie Media Today: Whitney Webb’s Warning About Pangram, the AI Detector from IndieNewsNow LIVE w/ Indie
Friday 9/18
10pm ET clip premiere: An INCREDIBLE Investigative Piece EXPOSING the Hasbara Network Players & Orgs from IndieNewsNow LIVE w/ Indie
7pm ET LIVE! (no YouTube!): AI Going ROGUE? AI Companies SCARED of Their AI? Police USING Shot Spotter AI Tech | AAF EP:179 from Angel and Friends Angel Rivera
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK): #190 The Independent Review | AM Wakeup The Independent Review on AM WakeUp
8:30am ET podcast at Indie Media Today: An INCREDIBLE Investigative Piece EXPOSING the Hasbara Network Players & Orgs from IndieNewsNow LIVE w/ Indie
midnight ET podcast: Military Intervention in Brazil?! from INN News w/ Reef Breland & Collin (Ogbonna) Radix-Carter
Thursday 9/17
10pm ET clip premiere: West Bank Escalation, Props for Assal Rad, Driving as a Palestinian Woman, “Board of Peace” Silence from IndieNewsNow LIVE w/ Indie
7:45pm ET new article: Cracks Begin To Form In The Israel/Saudi Alliance. by The Dissident
6pm ET podcast: THROWBACK: Julian Assange is FREE! Indie joined INN News to talk about it with Reef Breland, Collin (Ogbonna) Radix-Carter & Indie
12pm ET podcast: Classroom robot?!?! from INN News w/ Reef Breland & Collin (Ogbonna) Radix-Carter
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK): 09/17/2026 3yes & 3ars | Real Life Toxic Avenger | Bubblenomics 2026 | AM Wakeup AM WakeUp
8:30am ET podcast at Indie Media Today: West Bank Escalation, Props for Assal Rad, Driving as a Palestinian Woman, “Board of Peace” Silence from IndieNewsNow LIVE w/ Indie
Wednesday 9/16
9pm ET LIVE!: INN News #211 | CONGO COUP, BLOGGING PLATFORM OF TERROR, FEAR OF DISPLACEMENT, TRADWIFE COLONIZERS w/ Reef Breland & Collin (Ogbonna) Radix-Carter
4:15pm ET new article: In New Book, Norman Finkelstein Exposes How The UN Helped Launder Israel’s Mass Rape Hoax. by The Dissident
12pm ET podcast: Wrong Evangelicals! from INN News w/ Reef Breland & Collin (Ogbonna) Radix-Carter
11am clip premiere: Democrats DEMAND Change; Leadership ELEVATES Warhawks from INN News w/ Reef Breland & Collin (Ogbonna) Radix-Carter
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK): 09/16/2026 Revolution Wednesday w/ Teace | The Elephant in the Graveyard | Enshittification Nation | AM Wakeup AM WakeUp
8:30am ET podcast at Indie Media Today: EXPOSING the Hasbara Network, AI-Detecting Pangram, Israeli BRUTALITY | IndieNewsNow LIVE! 09-15-26 w/ Indie
Tuesday 9/15
10pm ET LIVE!: EXPOSING the Hasbara Network, AI-Detecting Pangram, Israeli BRUTALITY | IndieNewsNow LIVE! 09-15-26 from IndieNewsNow LIVE Indie
6pm ET clip premiere: GoFundMes Need Help- Words of Will, Nataliya Vlchekova, Aspen Martin, RIP Chanda Masta from IndieNewsNow LIVE w/ Indie
1:45pm ET new article: The Scam Of Ukrainian ‘Democracy’. by The Dissident
12pm ET new article: LIVESTREAM TONIGHT! EXPOSING the Hasbara Network, AI-Detecting Pangram, Israeli BRUTALITY | IndieNewsNow LIVE! 09-15-26 on INN | Starts at 10pm ET / 7pm PT with Indie
12pm ET podcast: INN News #207 | WRONG EVANGELICALS, BRAZIL MILITARY INTERVENTION, CLASSROOM ROBOT, MORE DYSTOPIA w/ Reef Breland & Collin (Ogbonna) Radix-Carter
11am clip premiere: Weapons of Math Destruction! from INN News w/ Reef Breland & Collin (Ogbonna) Radix-Carter
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK): 09/15/2026 TLAV Tuesday | Gene Owens Returns! | No More AI Music | AM Wakeup AM WakeUp The Last American Vagabond
8:30am ET podcast at Indie Media Today: GoFundMes Need Help- Words of Will, Nataliya Vlchekova, Aspen Martin, RIP Chanda Masta from IndieNewsNow LIVE w/ Indie
Monday 9/14
10pm ET clip premiere: GoFundMes Need Help- Words of Will, Nataliya Vlchekova, Aspen Martin, RIP Chanda Masta from IndieNewsNow LIVE w/ Indie
12:45pm ET new article: Haaretz Editorial Board Acknowledges The Truth: Israeli ‘Consensus’ Is Pro-Genocide. by The Dissident
12pm ET podcast: Weapons of Math Destruction! from INN News w/ Reef Breland & Collin (Ogbonna) Radix-Carter
11am clip premiere: In MEMORY Of Sliman Mansour from INN News w/ Reef Breland & Collin (Ogbonna) Radix-Carter
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK): 09/14/2026 Regulating Extinction | Altman Wants The Whole Grid | Feed The METR | AM Wakeup AM WakeUp
8:30am ET podcast at Indie Media Today: New Twitter launches, G20 in North Carolina, Ukraine Update, Kenya & Healthcare Rewards from IndieNewsNow LIVE w/ Indie
Sunday 9/13
11pm ET LIVE! (on INN8: The Ocho): Boats Smashing Into Other Boats #218 with Reef Breland & Indie
10pm ET clip premiere: ICE Expanding 3rd Country African Deportation Flights from IndieNewsNow LIVE w/ Indie
6pm ET podcast: UNCENSORED Boats Smashing Into Other Boats #217 with Reef Breland & Indie
12pm ET new article: EXCLUSIVE: Is Substack “Cooking the Books” on View Counts? 9 Questions About Analytics, Podcasts and Livestreams. by Indie
12pm ET podcast: The united states meddling in LATAM! from INN News w/ Reef Breland & Collin (Ogbonna) Radix-Carter
11am ET clip premiere: The INSANITY Of Modern Western Leftist Ramblings w/ Reef Breland & Collin (Ogbonna) Radix-Carter
8:30am ET podcast at Indie Media Today: ICE Expanding 3rd Country African Deportation Flights from IndieNewsNow LIVE w/ Indie
Help fund the media you want to see! Indie Media Today and Indie News Network operate on a “Value for Value system.”
Everything we do is free to all. We don’t paywall our content, but we do need - and deeply appreciate - your support in order to keep running. One way to do that is with a monthly or annual subscription here.
A $5/mo subscription here or on Ko-Fi.com helps us continue to produce quality content that challenges mainstream corporate funded narratives & amplify independent voices.
Please support your favorite Indie Media creators!
Subscribe to ALL the INN channels at: indienews.network IndieNews.Network