Onward Christian Soldiers

Christian Nationalists In Government Push To Attack Iran As A “Holy War”
Truthout: “Christian Nationalists In US Government Push Attacks On Iran As Holy War.” Written by Sara Gabler.
https://truthout.org/articles/christian-nationalists-in-us-government-push-attacks-on-iran-as-holy-war/
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