Who is Victor Marx you may ask? Well, he recently decided to run for Governor of Colorado…

But this isn’t where this story starts - for me at least. Victor has been on my radar for quite some time. An “endorsement” from the now deceased propagandist Charlie Kirk (we will get to him in a minute) from beyond the grave - should be enough to cast suspicion, reader, it may get far far worse.

Now, those who know me know that I avoid electoral politics at all cost. This is one of those times where real geopolitics and elected officials cross streams. Some of you know I’m a huge martial arts nerd. Quite a bit of my YouTube feed is taken up by channels dedicated to the topic. Channels like McDojo Life, a channel that exposes frauds like those mystical magical cult-like “men who stare at goats” energy shield, martial arts schools that scam people. You’re probably wondering why I’m on this tangent when talking about a politician running for office. Well, as I was watching one of these videos - alarm bells went off.

In this video (time stamped below), Victor Marx - himself a former marine - shows up to explain his famous “Fastest Gun Disarm,” a viral video where Marx disarms two volunteers pointing guns at him at speed, a self-defense demo he is well known for. But, during this conversation with McDojo life (at this years shot show) Victor tells a tale about his time meeting with…..Jimmy Barbeque… Yes that Jimmy Barbeque.

The same Jimmy Barbeque falsely accused of cannibalism in Haiti that

,

and I

.

Quoting his story in the McDojo life video above: [“60 days ago I’m in Haiti meeting with Jimmy Barbecue the head gang leader of all the gangs in Haiti and uh you know there’s a million dollar bounty on one of his guy heads from the FBI (Lanmo Sanjou to be specific)” and I remember standing there I told him “hey you got a million dollar Bounty that you know for the FBI. if it was dead or alive I could kill you right now “ he adds “I have the speed and ability I could have but I’m surrounded by 35 men with weapons and well I’d never get out of there and the government won’t pay it” he said jimmy started laughing cuz it made everybody bristle and then Jimmy Says to him “if I was worth 5 million I’d turn myself in”]

This set off the alarm bells for me and a thousand questions flooded my brain.

Who is this Victor guy, really? Why is he meeting with “Jimmy Barbeque?” Rumors about Jimmy abound, one that he needed weapons and plenty of other rumors about who might be funneling him those weapons are also out in the ether if you’re looking for them. So, I began digging…

Victor Marx is also a founder of an organization called “All Things Possible Ministries.” It allows Marx a unique opportunity for travel to “spread the word” of Christianity. Haiti is just one of the places where ATP ministries has been involved.

A quick look on his YouTube channel reveals that in between his interviews with “Dog the Bounty Hunter” and standard praise breaks, you will find things like “Spreading hope in Israel”

““Israel Updates” “Syrian outreach centers attacked” and “TPUSA faith pastor summits” Don’t worry, I will get to that — I promise.

Digging deeper into the bio he presents on his website: “Severely abused and tortured as a child, by the time he graduated from high school, his lifestyle was filled with drugs, fights and theft. The discipline of military life and faith in God helped him recover from his traumatic childhood and empowers him to help others. Today, Victor focuses his attention to the plights of those affected by ISIS, troubled juvenile offenders, and supporting military personnel from all branches including the special operations community.”

“including the special operations community.”

I’ve read enough Tom Clancy to start all sorts of speculation as to what that means, more specifically. So, lets start by taking a look at what Victor has been up to in Syria…

In this video, he mentions his outreach center in Al “HAWL” or, at least, that’s what the auto captions caught it as — otherwise know as Al Hol.

Journalist

wrote

about the conditions in Al Hol Camps back in 2023:

“Conditions for these children in Al Hol and Roj camps are “life-threatening, deeply degrading, and in many case, inhumane; their cumulative psychological impact may amount to torture. Medical care, clean water, as well as education and recreation for children are grossly inadequate.” It is claimed that an estimated 371 children have died in 2019 in Al Hol camp, from preventable disease or hypothermia. Children have also drowned in sewage pits, died in tent fires, and been hit and killed by water trucks. These children come from many of the countries that have been responsible for the regime change war waged against Syria since 2011.”

as Vanessa explained further

The camps have become increasingly dangerous and violent, as detainees, including many loyal to ISIS, have carried out attacks against other detainees, camp authorities, and aid workers. The UN reported that 90 people were murdered in al-Hol in 2021, and 42 from January to mid-November 2022.

Child rape and trafficking is rife in these camps.

Conditions are even worse in the prisons and makeshift detention centers where the SDF is holding up to 1,000 detainees, from about 20 countries, who are boys or who were apprehended before they turned 18. In the prisons, overcrowding initially was so severe that many of the detainees slept shoulder to shoulder. Many imprisoned Syrian and foreign boys were initially held in cells with men.

A long time atheist might notice the countless times men of the cloth tend to use their positions of trust and power for nefarious means: abuse, rape, and trafficking included.

What does this “outreach center” do, you might ask? Along with handing out 5000 copies of Victor’s testimony in comic book form for the children, you’ll see in the same video below a child holding a stuffed lion. Lion and Lamb Comfort Toys

The lions are the toys ATP ministries give to traumatized children for comfort. On its surface, a compassionate act; but not for someone who understands how the CIA uses toys for propaganda. Back in the Bin Laden days, the CIA had once considered producing a line of Osama Bin Laden “demon” dolls,

Codenamed “Devil Eyes”, the 30cm action figure depicted the late Al-Qaeda leader with a heat-dissolving plastic face, which peeled off to reveal a demonic, cat-like face and glowing green eyes. Although they didn’t go through with this plan, three prototypes were produced. Things like this make one suspect of toys given to kids in active war zone,s well meaning though it may be. Especially toys with QR codes printed on their paws.

In the video above, another ATP member, Chaz Yandall, explains that these stuffed animals are programmed with music designed specifically by an expert for “trauma relief” and “prayers in their native languages that help the child connect with god”. Not to say these are being used for propaganda but the mechanism and tech to use them that way is certainly there.

Now — as mentioned above — Victor and ATP ministries have also done “outreach” in Israel…

On Victor’s YouTube channel, he gave out “dignity kits” for displaced Israeli women affected by the October 7 Hamas “attacks”. Calls for prayers for Israeli children “taken by Hamas” and meeting with Pastor Michael — a Messianic Pastor from the city of Sderot, Israel — one of the largest cities that was “attacked by Hamas on October 7th” to spread “hope” in Israel…..

Now, Victor doesn’t put all his content on YouTube. He frequently posts on Vimeo as well. Here is Chaz Yandall — again, this timem at the Dead sea — handing out “dignity kits” to Israeli women.

If you scroll down further, you will see Victor even being welcomed by Palestinian children in the West Bank 6 years ago.

Another video that caught my attention from perusing his Vimeo was Victor’s appearance on The Charlie Kirk Show…. see, I told you we would get to it.

Victor plays the part of Charlie’s “man on the ground” in Israel. Uploaded a month after Oct 7th, Victor spews direct Israeli hasbara, straight from the source. Speaking about the “atrocities” caught on Hamas “body cams,” waxing poetic about how these “monsters…are beheading and raping children,” which has all been debunked multiple places by people much more informed than I.

I’m sure I could dig further. I know he helped train Free Burma Ranger ethnic humanitarian relief teams, he’s snagged an endorsement for his gubernatorial run by ex-UFC fighter and podcaster Tim Kennedy.

I think we’ve seen enough to judge this man already, but you can find him on plenty of deep-state-connected shows, like Shawn Ryan’s. He aligns with people like Charlie Kirk and Hollywood’s favorite firearms instructor Taran Butler (of Taran Tactical). You can even find him asking for help personally — in this case, tracking down someone who harassed his daughter. I think I’ve put enough here for you to connect the dots, and certainly done enough speculation. IF you’re in Colorado, I would suggest avoiding this shady individual.