UNCENSORED Boats Smashing Into Other Boats LIVE! #183 #React

A recording from Indie's live video, recorded October 27, 2025
Indie
Reef Breland
IndieNews Network (INN)
Nov 02, 2025
You’ll have to find it on:

  • INN8 The Ocho on Rumble

  • INN on Bitchute / X / Odysee / Kick / Twitch / Substack /

  • IndieNewsNow.com

Boats Smashing into Other Boats is a react show, streamed LIVE every Sunday night after we cover the news on How Did We Miss That. Co-host Reef Breland curates funny videos for him and co-host Indie to react to.

Indie Media Today
Indie Media Today champions corporate-free news & voices. We expose the oligarch-controlled media's narratives and curate the best of independent journalism to challenge the political duopoly. Think for yourself, outside the box.

The hosts are co-founders of Indie News Network, a collaborative family of independent content creators.

Also streamed LIVE to the following INN Channels:

Follow & Support INN!

