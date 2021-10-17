Welcome to INNstack! Who Are These People?

A collaborative family of Independent content creators who challenge narratives.

Independent Media is expanding almost infinitely on a weekly basis, it seems. New channels, new platforms, new personalities are constantly emerging, taking advantage of the latest technology. As an independent content creator, it’s virtually impossible to keep up with it all! In that vein, a group of us have recognized & decided that collaborating creates multiple opportunities, and combining our efforts can make us all better.

This is the motivation behind why Indie News Network exists. Each member already has their own established channels, shows, content and fans, which they will retain, continuing to build & grow - and now we all help to grow the network itself.

Each network member can co-publish & co-stream to the network channels whenever they go live, or upload a new video, or publish a new article or a new podcast episode. Live streamers can also use the network Substack to alert network email subscribers when they go live and share a link to Twitter with the stream embedded.

What do we all have in common? Lots! We are all relatively new to the indie content creation space - all started since 2015 years, some more recent than that!

We all believe in uncorrupted representation, we’re anti-imperialist, anti-monopolistic, anti-fascist. We all challenge narratives and have all seen that 20 multibillion-dollar owned media behemoths control 95% of what Americans see & hear - and went looking for the unbiased truth, free from the influence of big pharma, big banks, the military industrial complex & big tech. We decided to CREATE the news we wanted to see, and thought others should be consuming, amplifying the best independent journalists & creators.

