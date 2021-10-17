INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

Home
Notes
Chat
INN News
INN 1-on1-
American Tradition w/ Jesse J…
Jesse Jett Live Performances …
Boats Smashing Into Other Boa…
INN Originals
weekly update
Archive
Leaderboard
About

Welcome to INNstack! Who Are These People?

A collaborative family of Independent content creators who challenge narratives.

Independent Media is expanding almost infinitely on a weekly basis, it seems. New channels, new platforms, new personalities are constantly emerging, taking advantage of the latest technology. As an independent content creator, it’s virtually impossible to keep up with it all! In that vein, a group of us have recognized & decided that collaborating creates multiple opportunities, and combining our efforts can make us all better.

This is the motivation behind why Indie News Network exists. Each member already has their own established channels, shows, content and fans, which they will retain, continuing to build & grow - and now we all help to grow the network itself.

Each network member can co-publish & co-stream to the network channels whenever they go live, or upload a new video, or publish a new article or a new podcast episode. Live streamers can also use the network Substack to alert network email subscribers when they go live and share a link to Twitter with the stream embedded.

What do we all have in common? Lots! We are all relatively new to the indie content creation space - all started since 2015 years, some more recent than that!

We all believe in uncorrupted representation, we’re anti-imperialist, anti-monopolistic, anti-fascist. We all challenge narratives and have all seen that 20 multibillion-dollar owned media behemoths control 95% of what Americans see & hear - and went looking for the unbiased truth, free from the influence of big pharma, big banks, the military industrial complex & big tech. We decided to CREATE the news we wanted to see, and thought others should be consuming, amplifying the best independent journalists & creators.

Why subscribe?

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and website. Never miss an update.

Stay up-to-date

You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests.

To find out more about the company that provides the tech for this newsletter, visit Substack.com.

User's avatar

Subscribe to INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

The newsletter home of Indie News Network, a collaborative network of Independent content creators who challenge narratives. Weekly network updates, livestream alerts, original articles and more!

People

IndieNews Network (INN)

@indienewsnetwork
IndieNews Network (INN)'s avatar
A collaborative family of Independent content creators who challenge narratives inn.network

Reef Breland

@reeferafterdark
Reef Breland's avatar
host of reefer after dark. Co host of how did we miss that. Co host of The wild cards

Snow Himbo

@snowhimbo
Snow Himbo's avatar
Marxian Pitbull. Streamer. Gamer. Internet Psychoanalyst. Chaotic Good.💍Married. #ABAB #PostDuopoly Like my work? Buy me a coffee: shorturl.at/cAIV0

Robert Durden

@robertdurden292195
Robert Durden's avatar
The host of Political Fight Club. I want you to hit me as hard as you can.

Yeti Jesus

@yetijesus
Yeti Jesus's avatar
Want to make a better world for all.

Indie

@indiemediatoday
Indie's avatar
I champion corporate-free independent media which challenges narratives that cable & broadcast media push on behalf of advertisers. Publisher, Indie Media Today. Co-founder, Indie News Network. Fiercely independent politically, anti-duopoly.

Jesse Jett

@jessejett
Jesse Jett's avatar
Singer/Writer/Activist Host of ‘American Tradition’ on IndieNewsNetwork.

Mad Crab

@bigmadcrab
Mad Crab's avatar
media producer, musician, activist

Angel Rivera

@angelrivera
Angel Rivera's avatar
I'm going to cover sports, the drama of pro wrestling, and the occasional political curveball. It's breaking down a controversial match finish or calling out media spin, I bring the same energy you hear on my livestreams to every post.

Kris Legion

@krislegion
Kris Legion's avatar
Anti Establishment political commentator and writer for real independent media. Subscribe to my SubStack. Also join me at @IndLeftNews.

Rich Slutzky

@counterspin
Rich Slutzky's avatar
Sole proprietor of Counterspin: Lies, Damn Lies, and Spin! "I hate my opponent and I don’t want the best for them”
© 2025 IndieNewsNetwork
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture