INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

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Noli Dee's avatar
Noli Dee
Aug 1, 2022

yeah those assholes had no business doing it the way they did they just wanted to make it look like they were now tied to these other tried and true news outlets. I take it very personal when anyone goes after TRNN. They have their faults but they are for sure the most honest and integral out there. I get why Max is freelancing for other outlets. I mean trnn is a nonprofit the don't pay that well. but damn ya know.. damn.

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Noli Dee's avatar
Noli Dee
Jun 7, 2022

thank you. I still find it lame to list who the freelancers work for, as they don't take the non profit they work with them when they do freelance work for other people

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