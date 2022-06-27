INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Xeno Phrenia's avatar
Xeno Phrenia
Jun 29, 2022Edited

OMG - they make money to run their business because people like what they actually have to say and aren't jealous of their membership numbers - the horror

my god - you are why the left gets nowhere ... if someone is successful they must be evil? grow up

so your argument is that BP pays their contributors? they're primary revenue is the people that watch them? this pitchfork and torches approach to anyone who does not constantly kowtow to what YOU want people to talk about is really really atrocious and show YOUR issues - not theirs .... this is why the left has always been compared to herding cats - everyone is pissed when someone doesn't talk about their pet subject - that's NOT a thing guys - they HAVE HAD JULIAN'S FAMILY ON THE SHOW SEVERAL TIMES ... but I guess you ignore what doesn't fit your witchhunting narrative? they talk about what THEY'RE MEMBERS want to hear about - YOU make a name for yourself talking about Assange and stop expecting the rest of the world to fit your narroaw agenda

this is from 9 days ago https://youtu.be/bgHPFt3eFu8

also:

https://youtu.be/vUEkWWbwu6A

https://youtu.be/SNhA6ex_4QA

https://youtu.be/-IyQ8eMxXkw

https://youtu.be/3Yc_HPvaKyw

so what exactly are you talking about - that they didn't mention him in 1 video?

come on children ... we need to stop these asinine distractions where we desperately look for things to hate our own side for ... you are the problem - not someone that has a bigger paying membership then you ;-/

Reply
Share
2 replies by IndieNews Network (INN) and others
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 IndieNewsNetwork · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture