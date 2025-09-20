INN News #167 | REPARATIONS FOR PALESTINE, ISRAELI BOT FARM, SONS OF ISRAEL, NYPD BLUE

Thank you to everyone who tuned into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Collin and Reef report on this week’s top stories:

Palestinians Petition UK For Reparations Over Historical Crimes

Democratic PR Firm To Run A Bot Farm For Israel

Anti-Islamic US Biker Gang Members Run Security At Deadly Gaza Aid Sites

New York State Sends Police Chiefs To Israel For “Counterterrorism” Training

Co-Hosts:

Show Credits:

Co-Hosts, Executive Producers & Artwork: Collin Radix-Carter & Reef Breland

Stream Engineer & Technical Consultant: Reef Breland

Visual Opening Credits: Golam Mortuza

Visual Closing Credits: Reef Breland

Opening Music: “Liberation Dub (Drezza Remix)”: DJ Joe Nice, LSN & Drezza

Closing Music: “Liberation Dub”: DJ Joe Nice & LSN

An Indie News Network Production

Links To Support The Network with a Tip or Subscription:

Articles Referenced:

Middle East Eye: “‘Gaza Is The Direct Result Of Balfour’: Palestinians Petition UK For Reparations Over Historical Crimes.” Written by Daniel Tester. https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/war-gaza-direct-result-balfour-declaration-palestinians-submit-petition-uk

Sludge: “Democratic PR Firm To Run A Bot Farm For Israel.” Written by Donald Shaw. https://readsludge.com/2025/09/15/democratic-pr-firm-to-run-bot-army-for-israel/

BBC/Israel-Palestine News: “Anti-Islamic US Biker Gang Members Run Security At Deadly Gaza Aid Sites.” https://israelpalestinenews.org/us-biker-gang-members-run-security

Middle East Eye: “New York State Sends Police Chiefs To Israel For “Counterterrorism” Training.” https://israelpalestinenews.org/new-york-state-sends-police-chiefs-to-israel



Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.