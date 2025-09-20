INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

INN News #167 | REPARATIONS FOR PALESTINE, ISRAELI BOT FARM, SONS OF ISRAEL, NYPD BLUE

IndieNews Network (INN)
Collin (Ogbonna) Radix-Carter
Reef Breland
Sep 20, 2025
Join me for my next live video in the app.

Collin and Reef report on this week’s top stories:

  • Palestinians Petition UK For Reparations Over Historical Crimes

  • Democratic PR Firm To Run A Bot Farm For Israel

  • Anti-Islamic US Biker Gang Members Run Security At Deadly Gaza Aid Sites

  • New York State Sends Police Chiefs To Israel For “Counterterrorism” Training

Co-Hosts:

Show Credits:

  • Co-Hosts, Executive Producers & Artwork: Collin Radix-Carter & Reef Breland

  • Stream Engineer & Technical Consultant: Reef Breland

  • Visual Opening Credits: Golam Mortuza

  • Visual Closing Credits: Reef Breland

  • Opening Music: “Liberation Dub (Drezza Remix)”: DJ Joe Nice, LSN & Drezza

  • Closing Music: “Liberation Dub”: DJ Joe Nice & LSN

An Indie News Network Production

Links To Support The Network with a Tip or Subscription:

Articles Referenced:

