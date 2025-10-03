INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

INN News #168 | “DEBATING MY HUMANITY”: A REACTION TO THE JAMES BALDWIN/WILLIAM BUCKLEY DEBATE

A recording from IndieNews Network (INN)'s live video, recorded Wednesday, September 24, 2025
Oct 03, 2025
Share

Tonight, Collin and Reef react to the William Buckley / James Baldwin debate of The Cambridge Union Society in February 1965 where they debate the notion, “The American Dream is at the expense of the American Negro.”

Co-Hosts:

Show Credits:

  • Co-Hosts, Executive Producers & Artwork: Collin Radix-Carter & Reef Breland

  • Stream Engineer & Technical Consultant: Reef Breland

  • Visual Opening Credits: Golam Mortuza

  • Visual Closing Credits: Reef Breland

  • Opening Music: “Liberation Dub (Drezza Remix)”: DJ Joe Nice, LSN & Drezza

  • Closing Music: “Liberation Dub”: DJ Joe Nice & LSN

An Indie News Network Production

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

