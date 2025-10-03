INN News #168 | “DEBATING MY HUMANITY”: A REACTION TO THE JAMES BALDWIN/WILLIAM BUCKLEY DEBATE

Tonight, Collin and Reef react to the William Buckley / James Baldwin debate of The Cambridge Union Society in February 1965 where they debate the notion, “The American Dream is at the expense of the American Negro.”
Co-Hosts:
Collin Radix-Carter
Find Collin’s links on his Linktree: https://linktr.ee/ogbonnacollin
Reef Breland
Find Reef’s links on his Linktree: https://linktr.ee/reefbreland
Find all of INNs links at https://indienews.network
Show Credits:
Co-Hosts, Executive Producers & Artwork: Collin Radix-Carter & Reef Breland
Stream Engineer & Technical Consultant: Reef Breland
Visual Opening Credits: Golam Mortuza
Visual Closing Credits: Reef Breland
Opening Music: “Liberation Dub (Drezza Remix)”: DJ Joe Nice, LSN & Drezza
Closing Music: “Liberation Dub”: DJ Joe Nice & LSN
An Indie News Network Production
Links To Support The Network with a Tip or Subscription:
CashApp: https://cash.app/$indienewsnetwork
Patreon: https://patreon.com/indienewsnetwork
~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Thank you to everyone who tuned into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.