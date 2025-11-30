INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

INN News #176 | DEPT. OF ED DISMANTLED, PAROLED TO DEPORT, DECLASSIFIED PROFESSIONALS, VICTOR MARX

A recording from IndieNews Network (INN)'s livestream, recorded November 26, 2025
Nov 30, 2025

Collin and Reef report on this week’s top stories:

  • How The Department Of Education Is Quietly Being Dismantled At The Risk Of The Native American Community

  • How Louisiana Is Releasing Prisoners In Order To Deport Them

  • How Nursing (And Other Professions) Are No Longer Considered Professional Degrees

  • The Multiple Identities Of Colorado Governor Candidate Victor Marx

Co-Hosts:

Show Credits:

  • Co-Hosts, Executive Producers & Artwork: Collin Radix-Carter & Reef Breland

  • Stream Engineer & Technical Consultant: Reef Breland

  • Visual Opening Credits: Golam Mortuza

  • Visual Closing Credits: Reef Breland

  • Opening Music: “Liberation Dub (Drezza Remix)”: DJ Joe Nice, LSN & Drezza

  • Closing Music: “Liberation Dub”: DJ Joe Nice & LSN

An Indie News Network Production

Links To Support The Network with a Tip or Subscription:

Articles Referenced:

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

