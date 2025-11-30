INN News #176 | DEPT. OF ED DISMANTLED, PAROLED TO DEPORT, DECLASSIFIED PROFESSIONALS, VICTOR MARX

Collin and Reef report on this week’s top stories:
How The Department Of Education Is Quietly Being Dismantled At The Risk Of The Native American Community
How Louisiana Is Releasing Prisoners In Order To Deport Them
How Nursing (And Other Professions) Are No Longer Considered Professional Degrees
The Multiple Identities Of Colorado Governor Candidate Victor Marx
Co-Hosts:
Collin Radix-Carter
Reef Breland
Show Credits:
Co-Hosts, Executive Producers & Artwork: Collin Radix-Carter & Reef Breland
Stream Engineer & Technical Consultant: Reef Breland
Visual Opening Credits: Golam Mortuza
Visual Closing Credits: Reef Breland
Opening Music: “Liberation Dub (Drezza Remix)”: DJ Joe Nice, LSN & Drezza
Closing Music: “Liberation Dub”: DJ Joe Nice & LSN
An Indie News Network Production
Articles Referenced:
Popular Resistance: “Education Dismantling Ignores Tribal Nations.” Written by Levi Rickert.
ProPublica: “Louisiana Made It Nearly Impossible To Get Parole. Now It’s Releasing Prisoners To Deport Them.” Written by Richard A. Webster and Bobbi-Jeanne Misick.
Newsweek: “Nursing Is No Longer Counted As A ‘Professional Degree’ By Trump Admin.” Written by Jasmine Laws.
INN Newsletter on Substack: “Politician, Pastor, Soldier, Spy? Who Is Victor Marx, Exactly?” Written by Reef Breland.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.
