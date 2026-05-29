INN News #197 | MUZZLING GRADUATES, AI PSYCHOSIS, NAKBA AT 78, ARAB BANKS SURVEILLED

Collin and Reef report on this week’s top stories:
Free Speech Suppression On Palestine Continues On College Campuses
How A California Man Was Twice Hospitalized With Chat-GPT Induced “AI Psychosis”
The 78th Anniversary Of The Nakba
Auditing Firm Tied To Israel/US Surveils Arab Central Banks
Co-Hosts:
Collin Radix-Carter Collin (Ogbonna) Radix-Carter
Find Collin’s links on his Linktree: https://linktr.ee/ogbonnacollin
Reef Breland Reef Breland
Find Reef’s links on his Linktree: https://linktr.ee/reefbreland
Find all of INNs links at https://indienews.network
Show Credits:
Co-Hosts, Executive Producers & Artwork: Collin Radix-Carter & Reef Breland
Stream Engineer & Technical Consultant: Reef Breland
Visual Opening Credits: Golam Mortuza
Visual Closing Credits: Reef Breland
Opening Music: “Liberation Dub (Drezza Remix)”: DJ Joe Nice, LSN & Drezza
Closing Music: “Liberation Dub”: DJ Joe Nice & LSN
An Indie News Network Production
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Articles Referenced:
The Electronic Intifada: “Muzzling Goes To New Extremes On College Campuses.” Written by Michael F. Brown.
Substack: “California Man Says He Was Hospitalized Twice With Chat-GPT Induced ‘AI Psychosis.’” Written by Decensored News. Decensored News
Israel - Palestine News: “Why We Can’t Forget The Nakba.” Written by Carol Daniel Kasbari.
YouTube: “All That’s Left Of You - Original Trailer.”
Truthout: “For Palestinians, The Nakba Isn’t Just History. It’s Also Our Present.” Written by Hend Salama Abo Helow.
Israel - Palestine News: “Guerillas In Gray Suits: K2, Auditing Firm Tied To Israel And US, Surveils Arab Central Banks.” Written by Jonathan Cole.
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