INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

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INN News #216 | DEMS HATE THE LEFT, UK SCHOOLS ANTISEMITISM, BRAZIL FOR ISRAEL?, ISRAEL’S AI THEFT

A recording from Indie News Network (INN)'s livestream, recorded October 28, 2026
IndieNews Network (INN)'s avatar
Reef Breland's avatar
Collin (Ogbonna) Radix-Carter's avatar
IndieNews Network (INN), Reef Breland, and Collin (Ogbonna) Radix-Carter

Collin and Reef report on this week’s top stories:

  • The Democratic Party Still Hates The Left

  • How The UK Pushes The Antisemitism Psyop Even Harder In Schools

  • How Brazil’s Election Is A Referendum On Israel

  • UK Rapper IAMDDB Slams Israel For Stealing Her Identity In AI Video

Co-Hosts:

Show Credits:

  • Co-Hosts, Executive Producers & Artwork: Collin Radix-Carter & Reef Breland

  • Stream Engineer & Technical Consultant: Reef Breland

  • Visual Opening Credits: Golam Mortuza

  • Visual Closing Credits: Reef Breland

  • Opening Music: “Liberation Dub (Drezza Remix)”: DJ Joe Nice, LSN & Drezza

  • Closing Music: “Liberation Dub”: DJ Joe Nice & LSN

An Indie News Network Production

Links To Support The Network with a Tip or Subscription:

Articles Referenced:

Articles/Video:

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