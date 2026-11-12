INN News #216 | DEMS HATE THE LEFT, UK SCHOOLS ANTISEMITISM, BRAZIL FOR ISRAEL?, ISRAEL’S AI THEFT

Collin and Reef report on this week’s top stories:
The Democratic Party Still Hates The Left
How The UK Pushes The Antisemitism Psyop Even Harder In Schools
How Brazil’s Election Is A Referendum On Israel
UK Rapper IAMDDB Slams Israel For Stealing Her Identity In AI Video
Co-Hosts:
Collin Radix-Carter Collin (Ogbonna) Radix-Carter
Find Collin’s links on his Linktree: https://linktr.ee/ogbonnacollin
Reef Breland Reef Breland
Find Reef’s links on his Linktree: https://linktr.ee/reefbreland
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Show Credits:
Co-Hosts, Executive Producers & Artwork: Collin Radix-Carter & Reef Breland
Stream Engineer & Technical Consultant: Reef Breland
Visual Opening Credits: Golam Mortuza
Visual Closing Credits: Reef Breland
Opening Music: “Liberation Dub (Drezza Remix)”: DJ Joe Nice, LSN & Drezza
Closing Music: “Liberation Dub”: DJ Joe Nice & LSN
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Articles Referenced:
Articles/Video:
Black Agenda Report: “The Democratic Party Still Hates The Left.” Written by Margaret Kimberley.
Substack: “UK To Push The ‘Antisemitism’ Psyop Even Harder In Schools.” Written by Caitlin Johnstone. Caitlin Johnstone (and Tim Foley, too!)
Normal Island News: “British Teachers To Kiss Wall In Israel To Tackle Antisemitism In Schools.” Normal Island News
Council Estate Media: “Here Is Proof The Report On Antisemitism In UK Schools Is Nonsense.” Written by Dystopian Times. Ricky Hale
Mondoweiss: “Brazil’s Election Is A Referderum On Israel, And The Last Hurdle For Latin America’s Pro-Israel Right.” Written by Ana Maria Monjardino.
The New Arab: “‘My Image Is Mine’: UK Rapper IAMDBB Slams Israel For Stealing Identity In AI Video.”
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