Collin and Reef report on this week’s top stories:
How Britain Gave Away A Country It Did Not Own At The Expense Of Palestinians
How The US Fuels Drug Smuggling
How Great Britain Knew Of “Zionist Terrorism” Prior To The Nakba
More Arab Votes, More Zionist Concenus
Co-Hosts:
Collin Radix-Carter Collin (Ogbonna) Radix-Carter
Find Collin’s links on his Linktree: https://linktr.ee/ogbonnacollin
Reef Breland Reef Breland
Find Reef’s links on his Linktree: https://linktr.ee/reefbreland
Find all of INNs links at https://indienews.network
Show Credits:
Co-Hosts, Executive Producers & Artwork: Collin Radix-Carter & Reef Breland
Stream Engineer & Technical Consultant: Reef Breland
Visual Opening Credits: Golam Mortuza
Visual Closing Credits: Reef Breland
Opening Music: “Liberation Dub (Drezza Remix)”: DJ Joe Nice, LSN & Drezza
Closing Music: “Liberation Dub”: DJ Joe Nice & LSN
An Indie News Network Production
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Website: https://indienewsnow.com
Articles Referenced:
Articles/Video:
Hyusein Dogru’s Substack: ‘The Balfour Declaration: Founding Apartheid.” Written by Huseyin Dogru. Hüseyin Dogru
Decolonized Journalism on Substack: “Taking Out The Competition: How The US Fuels Drug Smuggling.” Written by Arturo Dominiguez. Arturo Dominguez
The New Arab: “Balfour Anniversary: Britain Knew Of ‘Jewish Terror’ Before The Naka, Archives Show.” Written by Amer Sultan.
The New Arab: “Israel Elections: More Arab Votes, Same Zionist Consensus.” Written by Mounin Rabbani.
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