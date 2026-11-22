Collin and Reef report on this week’s top stories:
How The Democrats Have The Votes To Abolish The Electoral College
A Majority Corruption Scandal In Paraguay Collapses A Digital Bank
The Money Behind Hakeem Jefferies
The Truth Behind The UK P*rn Law
Is It Better To Be Born Rich Than Smart?
Co-Hosts:
Collin Radix-Carter Collin (Ogbonna) Radix-Carter
Find Collin’s links on his Linktree: https://linktr.ee/ogbonnacollin
Reef Breland Reef Breland
Find Reef’s links on his Linktree: https://linktr.ee/reefbreland
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Show Credits:
Co-Hosts, Executive Producers & Artwork: Collin Radix-Carter & Reef Breland
Stream Engineer & Technical Consultant: Reef Breland
Visual Opening Credits: Golam Mortuza
Visual Closing Credits: Reef Breland
Opening Music: “Liberation Dub (Drezza Remix)”: DJ Joe Nice, LSN & Drezza
Closing Music: “Liberation Dub”: DJ Joe Nice & LSN
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Articles Referenced:
Articles/Video:
Truthout: “Democrats Finally Have The Votes To Make The Electoral College Obsolete." Written by Chris Walker.
Decolonized Journalism on Substack: “Paraguay Reeling As Major Corruption Scandal Unfolds.” Written by Arturo Dominguez. Arturo Dominguez
Sludge: “The Money Behind Hakeem Jefferies.” Written by Donald Shaw.
Council Estate Media: “The UK’s New P*rn Law Is Not About P*rn, It’s About Mass Surveillance." Written by Council Estate Media and Ricky Hale. Ricky Hale
Normal Island News: “Lisa Nandy Says Her Ultimate Plan Is To Age-Gate All Human Interaction.” Written by Normal Island News. Normal Island News
CNBC: “Georgetown Study: ‘To Succeed In America, It’s Better To Be Rich Than Smart.” Written by Abigail Johnson Hess.
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