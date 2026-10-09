All the livestreams, articles, clips & appearances from INN members since last Saturday, linked below! You can also check out an interactive version of the calendar here: https://indienewsnetwork-weeklycalendar.my.canva.site/live-calendar-v3
*Note: If you’re reading this via email, the post is cut off - there are a LOT more articles & videos! Click to visit the webpage to see it all! There are 37 total things to watch & read from this past week alone!
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Saturday 10/10
10pm ET clip premiere: 800+ Palestinian Teachers MURDERED, Israel Attacks Southern Syria and Paramedics in Lebanon Targeted from IndieNewsNow LIVE w/ Indie
8pm ET LIVE! (on INN8: The Ocho): Pro Wrestling Talk w/ Angel & Mrs Witchy Perfect Angel Rivera
noon ET podcast: INN News #212 | BLACK AND TANS, GAZA BACK TO SCHOOL, ROBERT KRAFT, ICE ANXIETY from INN News w/ Reef Breland & Collin (Ogbonna) Radix-Carter
8:30am ET podcast at Indie Media Today: 800+ Palestinian Teachers MURDERED, Israel Attacks Southern Syria and Paramedics in Lebanon Targeted from IndieNewsNow LIVE w/ Indie
Friday 10/9
10pm ET clip premiere: Gaslighting on Lebanon, War Crimes Tribunal, New Elections: Will Israel Vote Netanyahu Out? from IndieNewsNow LIVE w/ Indie
7pm ET LIVE!: Paramount Skydance DONE, Kushner in Talks for US Stake in Russia’s Nord Stream Pipeline | AAF EP:182 from Angel and Friends Angel Rivera
noon ET podcast: Tradwife Colonizers from INN News w/ Reef Breland & Collin (Ogbonna) Radix-Carter
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK): #193 The Independent Review | AM Wakeup The Independent Review on AM WakeUp
8:30am ET podcast at Indie Media Today: Gaslighting on Lebanon, War Crimes Tribunal, New Elections: Will Israel Vote Netanyahu Out? from IndieNewsNow LIVE w/ Indie
Thursday 10/8
10pm ET clip premiere: Paramount-WBD Merger- Biggest Media Company in the World Will Be EVEN MORE Zionist Than Before from IndieNewsNow LIVE w/ Indie
5:30pm ET new article: EU States Continue To Silence Pro-Peace Voices. by The Dissident
12pm ET podcast: Fear of displacement! from INN News w/ Reef Breland & Collin (Ogbonna) Radix-Carter
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK): 10/08/2026 Brainscan 2026 | Finland vs Google | Surveillance Revolt | AM Wakeup AM WakeUp
8:30am ET podcast at Indie Media Today: Paramount-WBD Merger- Biggest Media Company in the World Will Be EVEN MORE Zionist Than Before from IndieNewsNow LIVE w/ Indie
Wednesday 10/7
9pm ET LIVE!: INN News #213 | BIG TECH $1.6B PLAY, ACADEMICS FOR CUBA, ZIONISM IS RACISM, SENATE EARMARKS $42B with Reef Breland and Collin (Ogbonna) Radix-Carter
2pm ET new article: Three Years Of The Hannibal Directive Cover-Up. by The Dissident
12pm ET podcast: Blogging Platform of TERROR! from INN News w/ Reef Breland & Collin (Ogbonna) Radix-Carter
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK): 10/07/2026 Revolution Wednesday w/ Teace | MegaMerge | Dead Victim Testifies | AM Wakeup AM WakeUp
8:30am ET podcast at Indie Media Today: Paramount-WBD Merger, Netanyahu, Lebanon, Gaza, West Bank, Palestine | IndieNewsNow LIVE! 10-06-26 with Indie Indie
Tuesday 10/6
10pm ET LIVE!: Paramount-WBD Merger, Netanyahu, Lebanon, Gaza, West Bank, Palestine | IndieNewsNow LIVE! 10-06-26 with Indie Indie
6pm ET clip premiere: Mutual Aid- Food Not Bombs, Joe Blank, Words of Will, Nataliya Vlchekova, Aspen Martin, Chanda Masta from IndieNewsNow LIVE w/ Indie
3pm ET new article: In August Hanning Treason Case- All Signs Point To Tel Aviv. by The Dissident The Dissident
12pm ET podcast: Coup The Congo? from INN News w/ Reef Breland & Collin (Ogbonna) Radix-Carter
11:45am ET new article at Indie Media Today: LIVESTREAM TONIGHT! Paramount-WBD Merger, Netanyahu, Lebanon, Gaza, West Bank, Palestine | IndieNewsNow LIVE! 10-06-26 on INN | Starts at 10pm ET / 7pm PT w/ Indie
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK): 10/06/2026 TLAV Tuesday | Get Spied On Or Pay Up | Life Passport | AM Wakeup AM WakeUp The Last American Vagabond & Indie
8:30am ET podcast at Indie Media Today: Mutual Aid- Food Not Bombs, Joe Blank, Words of Will, Nataliya Vlchekova, Aspen Martin, Chanda Masta from IndieNewsNow LIVE w/ Indie
Monday 10/5
10pm ET clip premiere: Zionisms Expanding Influence Footprint in South America, Brazil Next Big Target from IndieNewsNow LIVE w/ Indie
12pm ET podcast: INN News #211 | CONGO COUP, BLOGGING PLATFORM OF TERROR, FEAR OF DISPLACEMENT, TRADWIFE COLONIZERS from INN News w/ Reef Breland & Collin (Ogbonna) Radix-Carter
10am ET LIVE! (simulcast to X, Twitch & KICK): 10/05/2026 Offensive T-Shirts | Judge Rules Flock “Mass Surveillance | Robot Pope | AM Wakeup AM WakeUp
8:45am ET new article: U.S. Backed Saudi Arabian Airstrike Damages Children’s Hospital In Yemen. by The Dissident The Dissident
8:30am ET podcast at Indie Media Today: Zionisms Expanding Influence Footprint in South America, Brazil Next Big Target from IndieNewsNow LIVE w/ Indie
Sunday 10/4
11pm ET LIVE! (on INN8: The Ocho on Rumble): Boats Smashing Into Other Boats #221 with Reef Breland & Indie
10pm ET clip premiere: Disband the UN?! from IndieNewsNow LIVE w/ Indie
9:15pm ET new article: Lies, Damn lies, and Running out of Bullshit by Rich Slutzky, Counterspin: Lies, Damn lies, and Spin! Rich Slutzky
7pm PT podcast: UNCENSORED Boats Smashing Into Other Boats LIVE #220 with Reef Breland & Indie
12pm ET podcast: Shut up and Die! from INN News w/ Reef Breland & Collin (Ogbonna) Radix-Carter
8:30am ET podcast at Indie Media Today: DISBAND the UN? from IndieNewsNow LIVE w/ Indie
Help fund the media you want to see! Indie Media Today and Indie News Network operate on a “Value for Value system.” Everything we do is free to all.
We don’t paywall our content, but we do need - and deeply appreciate - your support.
One way to do that is with a monthly or annual subscription here.
An $8/mo subscription here or $5/mo. on Ko-Fi.com helps us continue to produce quality content that challenges mainstream corporate funded narratives & amplify independent voices.
Please support your favorite Indie Media creators!
Subscribe to ALL the INN channels at: indienews.network IndieNews.Network