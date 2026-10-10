INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

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INN News #212 | BLACK AND TANS, GAZA BACK TO SCHOOL, ROBERT KRAFT, ICE ANXIETY

A recording from Indie News Network (INN)'s livestream, recorded September 23, 2026
IndieNews Network (INN)'s avatar
Reef Breland's avatar
Collin (Ogbonna) Radix-Carter's avatar
IndieNews Network (INN), Reef Breland, and Collin (Ogbonna) Radix-Carter

Collin and Reef report on this week’s top stories:

  • How British Politicians Who Waged War In Ireland Used The Same Tactics In Palestine

  • Gazan Children Return To School In Tents For The 4th Year In A Row

  • Robert Kraft: The Kingpin Of The Zionist Lobby

  • Anxiety From Immigration Enforcement Is Reaching A Breaking Point

Co-Hosts:

Show Credits:

  • Co-Hosts, Executive Producers & Artwork: Collin Radix-Carter & Reef Breland

  • Stream Engineer & Technical Consultant: Reef Breland

  • Visual Opening Credits: Golam Mortuza

  • Visual Closing Credits: Reef Breland

  • Opening Music: “Liberation Dub (Drezza Remix)”: DJ Joe Nice, LSN & Drezza

  • Closing Music: “Liberation Dub”: DJ Joe Nice & LSN

An Indie News Network Production

Links To Support The Network with a Tip or Subscription:

Articles Referenced:

Decolonized Journalism
Anxiety From Immigration Enforcement Is Reaching a Breaking Point
Voters in the United States are approaching the midterm elections with a host of concerns, a topic I recently covered. However, the corporate news media is more focused on culture wars and faux red-scare panic about so-called “democratic socialists…
Read more
22 days ago · 79 likes · 22 comments · Arturo Dominguez

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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

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