Jesse Jett: The Coming of Winter - 4 Years of 'The Coming of Spring'- American Tradition #67

Jesse’s epic spoken word album ‘The Coming of Spring’ is having its 4th birthday, so instead of throwing it a party at a bounce house place and inviting all its friends, he’s decided to celebrate by reenacting it, cover to cover, LIVE on American Tradition. BYOC (bring your own cake). Sadly, the Internet did not cooperate and we had to punt after 3 pieces…
Set List:
New World Anthem
Autopilot: The Liberal’s Lament
Hyacinth: What More You Have To Give
Also Available at:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/v720k5c-jesse-jett-the-coming-of-winter-4-years-of-the-coming-of-spring-american-tr.html
Odysee: https://odysee.com/Jesse-Jett--The-Coming-of-Winter---4-Years-of-%27The-Coming-of-Spring%27--American-Tradition--67--GetIndieNews:f440a22a0daa7942657aa15a3cc3b934a639841c
American Tradition is an INN Exclusive show starring Jesse Jett & his unique brand of musical, lyrical, spoken word & writing talent. Hosted by INN co-founder, Indie.
Playlist of all American Tradition episodes, exclusively on INN: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLzO1fzu9UDj1302Q6zYZsxEFDQ8d0Ilt6
Playlist of assorted Jesse clips/songs/appearances https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLzO1fzu9UDj1se0eJoxNldNR9zq2_8FJD
Credits:
Producers: Jesse Jett & Indie
Stream Engineer: Indie
Artwork: BigMadCrab, CynicLgrrl, Indie & Zago Brothers
Technical Consultant: Reef Breland & CynicLgrrl
An Indie News Network Production
