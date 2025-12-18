INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

Jesse Jett: The Coming of Winter - 4 Years of 'The Coming of Spring'- American Tradition #67

Dec 18, 2025

Jesse’s epic spoken word album ‘The Coming of Spring’ is having its 4th birthday, so instead of throwing it a party at a bounce house place and inviting all its friends, he’s decided to celebrate by reenacting it, cover to cover, LIVE on American Tradition. BYOC (bring your own cake). Sadly, the Internet did not cooperate and we had to punt after 3 pieces…

Set List:

  • New World Anthem

  • Autopilot: The Liberal’s Lament

  • Hyacinth: What More You Have To Give

Also Available at:

American Tradition is an INN Exclusive show starring Jesse Jett & his unique brand of musical, lyrical, spoken word & writing talent. Hosted by INN co-founder, Indie.

Follow Jesse & support his Bandcamp:

Follow Indie:

Indie Media Today
Indie Media Today champions corporate-free news & voices. We expose the oligarch-controlled media's narratives and curate the best of independent journalism to challenge the political duopoly. Think for yourself, outside the box.

Proud members of the Indie News Network family of content creators - follow all our network channels at:

Credits:

  • Producers: Jesse Jett & Indie

  • Stream Engineer: Indie

  • Artwork: BigMadCrab, CynicLgrrl, Indie & Zago Brothers

  • Technical Consultant: Reef Breland & CynicLgrrl

An Indie News Network Production

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

