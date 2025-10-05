INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

Proof of Life Vol. 2 - Jesse Jett & American Tradition Ep #65

Recording of the September 25, 2025 livestream
Indie
,
Jesse Jett
, and
IndieNews Network (INN)
Oct 05, 2025
Transcript

Join Jesse and Indie for their first live show in 6 weeks!

  • Will we hear some original tunes?

  • Will we get an update on the progress of the production and release of “Clandestine Radio” (Jesse’s upcoming album)?

  • Maybe we get some cover tunes upon request?

  • Maybe we even hear a new song or spoken word piece?

Tune in to find out - anything can happen!

American Tradition is an INN Exclusive show starring Jesse Jett & his unique brand of musical, lyrical, spoken word & writing talent. Hosted by INN co-founder, Indie.

Also Available at:

  • Spotify:

  • Apple:

Follow Jesse & support his Bandcamp:

Follow Indie:

Indie Media Today
Welcome to Indie Media Today - Original articles, livestream alerts & video clips for How Did We Miss That & Indie News Network, content from independent content creators, plus the podcast home of Friends of Indie Left. All links at indieleft.media

Proud members of the Indie News Network family of content creators - follow all our network channels at:

Credits:

  • Producers: Jesse Jett & Indie

  • Stream Engineer: Indie

  • Artwork: BigMadCrab, CynicLgrrl, Indie & Zago Brothers

  • Technical Consultant: Reef Breland & CynicLgrrl

An Indie News Network Production

Discussion about this video

